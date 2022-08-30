Fight in flight cabin sparks safety alert at Air France – International

French air accident investigation agency says Air France pilots do not comply with safety protocols (photo: AFP PHOTO / GEORGE FREY) Two pilots from the French airline Air France were suspended in June this year after physically fighting during a flight from Geneva, Switzerland, to Paris. The case came to light last week after the national air accident and incident investigation agency in the country, the Bureau d’Enqutes et d’Analyses (BEA), issued a report affirming the existence of a “culture” among the company’s crew. questioning strict compliance with security procedures.

According to the newspaper “La Tribune”, in June, shortly after the take-off of a commercial flight, the crew heard the discussion between the two captains of the aircraft. Upon entering the cockpit, the professionals found the pilot and co-pilot grabbed by the uniform collars.

The report that the Swiss newspaper had access to indicates that, even after the alleged fight was broken up, an employee had to remain on site with the pilots. The cause of the disagreement was not disclosed, but the case is still under investigation.

disrespect the rules

The French investigation agency, Bureau d’Enqutes et d’Analyses (BEA), was called after a fuel leak on a flight from the Republic of Congo to Paris in December 2020. At the time, according to the report, the pilots did not cut power to the engine as required by leak procedures.

As it was not an isolated case, there having been three similar ones since 2017, the BEA stated that some pilots are not following safety protocols.

To “La Tribune”, Air France said that it has carried out safety audits and is committed to following the recommendations issued by the investigation agency.