Find out if you are entitled to forgotten PIS/Pasep and how to withdraw

Anyone who worked in both the private and public sectors between 1971 and 1988, and has not yet withdrawn quotas, is eligible to withdraw.

According to the box, R$ 24 billion are available in total. The average withdrawal amount is BRL 2,300, but this depends on the period worked and the amount of salary at the time.

HOW TO CONSULT

The simplest way to withdraw is through the FGTS application. Just download it from your cell phone app store and access the app. On the home screen, you will be informed if there is a balance available for withdrawal.

By clicking on the message, the user will be directed to the screen where he can inform the number of a bank account of any institution where the heat will be credited.

If the holder of the quota has already died, the heirs can make the withdrawal. In the application, just select the option “other withdrawal situations”, PIS/Pasep – worker’s death. Then, just attach the documents that will be requested and follow the step by step in the application to do it.

“It is in every interest, and an effort by Caixa, that people know the law, have easy access to it, and effectively practice the withdrawal”, explained the vice president of the Caixa Operator Agent, Edilson Carrogi. The entire process, for both cases, can also be carried out at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

HOW TO MAKE A PIS/PASEP WITHDRAWAL?

In 2019, the Federal Government released the full withdrawal of PIS-Pasep quotas. Before that, it was possible to withdraw the money only in special situations, such as retirement and serious illness.

Download the FGTS app from your cell phone store (iOS and Android)

Log in with your details.

If you have an available balance, the information will appear “you have cashout available” at the top of the screen. Click on the message.

at the top of the screen. Click on the message. Then, at the bottom of the screen, click on the “request PIS/Pasep withdrawal” .

. Now choose from the options “credit account” or “withdraw in person” .

or . for option “credit account” the amount can be credited to an account at any bank indicated by the worker, at no additional cost.

the amount can be credited to an account at any bank indicated by the worker, at no additional cost. Withdrawals can also be made in person, with the Citizen Card, at Caixa’s lottery or self-service terminals, for up to R$3,000.

For heirs, click “my withdrawals” at the bottom of the screen, then in “other withdrawal situations” then click “PIS/Pasep – Death of the Worker” . It is necessary to attach the requested documents and then just click on “request withdrawal” at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen, then in then click . It is necessary to attach the requested documents and then just click on at the bottom of the screen. Withdrawals can also be requested in person at Caixa branches.

In case of doubt, workers can access the FGTS app or call 4004-0104, for capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 104 0104, for other regions.

THIS IS NOT THE PIS WAGE ALLOWANCE

It is important to understand that the withdrawal of these quotas is different from the Salary Allowance. The Allowance is an annual benefit for those who have been registered with PIS or Pasep for at least 5 years and who have carried out a remunerated activity for 30 days, consecutive or not, in the year considered for calculation.

The PIS and Pasep funds were extinguished and migrated to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), for accounts on behalf of workers, due to Provisional Measure 946/2020. According to Caixa, since the migration until the last day of July 31 of this year, more than R$ 493 million were paid in 340 thousand payments made.

