find out who is the third

Itapecerica da Serra will be full of ex-BBBs again. We don’t know if this will be good, but that there will be ex-friends of Boninho on Rodrigo Carelli’s show, yes! After confirming ex-BBB22 Natália Deodato and ex-BBB17 Emily Araújo in A Fazenda 14, the LeoDias column has just discovered that the first eliminated from BBB21, Kerline Cardoso, will also become a pawn.

According to sources in the column, Kerline signed her contract last Friday (26/9) after almost being left out of the program and will have to race against time to record all her content for social networks this week. She, by the way, has not yet decided who will coordinate all her social media while she is confined to the rural reality show on Record TV.

Kerline BBB Kerline CardosoReproduction / Instagram kerline bbb21 Kerline was the first eliminated from BBB21Reproduction / Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Kerline crying RED She became known for a series of memes. “Ker’s pobi, sir…”, is one of themTV Globo / Reproduction Kerline Cardoso The former BBB intends to follow in the footsteps of Grazi MassaferaReproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Kerline said she had no idea who gave her the snake Kerline CardosoPlayback / GloboPlay Thais and Kerline Thais and Kerlinereproduction Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Kerline Kerline Cardoso 0

The influencer, who has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and another 600,000 on Twitter, has a lot to prove this time, as she did not spend more than seven days inside the BBB. Despite the short time at Globo in 2021, the blonde starred in numerous advertising campaigns since then and gained several followers. But is that enough for The Farm?

Despite her charisma on the web, she has never been involved in controversy and is not seen as someone who has that “root profile” for this attraction. Well, let’s hope she breaks the curse of the first outs and manages to do better in her second reality show!

Fazenda 14 opens on September 13, at 10:45 pm, with the presentation of Adriane Galisteu and a cast of twenty-one celebrities in search of the prize of R$ 1.5 million reais.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.