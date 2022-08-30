Find out why Soraya Thronicke kept blinking in the debate
Abhishek Pratap 2 mins agoNewsComments Off on Find out why Soraya Thronicke kept blinking in the debate0 Views
Those who watched the Band debate noticed that Senator Soraya Thronicke blinked excessively. Friends of the candidate thought it was nervousness. But not.
Thronicke wears lenses, and with the studio’s air conditioning, they’ve dried out.
Then, those who wear a lens know, the way is, without an eyedrop on hand, to blink to try to lubricate the eyes.
***pre-candidates for the presidency
The first round of the election for President of the Republic is scheduled for October 2, 2022 Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis
***Facade of the Planalto Palace
With a scenario still far from being defined, there is already talk of at least 11 pre-candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. Some are made official by the parties; others, not yetRaimundo Sampaio/Esp. metropolises
Ciro Gomes (PDT) – The party’s leadership says that Ciro is a pre-candidate, but, after the first round of voting for the PEC of the Precatórios, the politician withdrew the name for disagreeing with the partyJP Rodrigues/Special for Metropolis
Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
***Felipe D’ávila, pre-candidate for the 2022 elections
Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) – The Novo party launched the political scientist Felipe d’Ávila as a pre-candidate of the legend for the Presidency of the RepublicReproduction / Instagram
***Jair Bolsonaro, pre-candidate
Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – Bolsonaro’s affiliation to the Liberal Party is aimed at presidential re-election. However, the name of the representative has not yet been made official as a pre-candidate.Alan Santos/PR
Metrópoles 3 partner advertising
****Photo-Eymael-a-Christian-Democrat
Eymael (DC) – Eymael has been presented since 2020 as a pre-candidate of the Christian Democracy (DC) for the PresidencyRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis
***Leonardo Péricles, pre-candidate
Leonardo Péricles (UP) – Official president of the acronym, Péricles is a pre-candidate and will run for president of Brazil in 2022Emiliana Silbertein/ Amanda Alves/ Manuelle Coelho/ Jorge Ferreira
Metrópoles 4 partner advertising
***Lula, pre-candidate
Luiz Inácio Lula da Sila (PT) – The former president has not yet officially assumed the pre-candidacy, but he has been moving to face the main opponents in 2022Fábio Vieira / Metropolis
***Simone Tebet, pre-candidate
Simone Tebet (MDB) – the teacher’s name has already been officially released by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) and will run in 2022Igo Estrela / Metropolis
Metrópoles 5 partner advertising
****Photo-Sofia-Manzano
Sofia Manzano (PCB) – The teacher’s name was officially confirmed by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) to run for president Playback / Instagram
*****Foto-vera-lucia-pre-presidential candidate
Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – The Unified Socialist Workers Party (PSTU) launched the sociologist as a pre-candidate of the party for the Presidency of the RepublicRomerito Pontes/Disclosure
Metrópoles 6 partner advertising
****Photo-Luciano-Bivar-presidential candidate
Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) – Winner of the party’s primaries, Luciano Bivar is official as a pre-candidateMichael Melo/Metropolis
*****Foto-pablo-marçal
Pablo Marçal (PROS) – The businessman is a pre-candidate for the Presidency of Brazil by the Republican Party of Social Order (PROS)Igo Estrela / Metropolis