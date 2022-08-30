Find out why Soraya Thronicke kept blinking in the debate

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Find out why Soraya Thronicke kept blinking in the debate 0 Views

Those who watched the Band debate noticed that Senator Soraya Thronicke blinked excessively. Friends of the candidate thought it was nervousness. But not.

Thronicke wears lenses, and with the studio’s air conditioning, they’ve dried out.

Then, those who wear a lens know, the way is, without an eyedrop on hand, to blink to try to lubricate the eyes.

Color photograph of an electronic voting machine. In the image, the 9 numbers and the confirm and correct buttons appear***pre-candidates for the presidency

The first round of the election for President of the Republic is scheduled for October 2, 2022 Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

Colored photograph of the facade of the Planalto Palace***Facade of the Planalto Palace

With a scenario still far from being defined, there is already talk of at least 11 pre-candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. Some are made official by the parties; others, not yetRaimundo Sampaio/Esp. metropolises

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Colored photography by Ciro Gomes. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side. In the photo, he appears with open arms, in the midst of a crowd.***Brasília (DF), 09/21/2018 – Event: Ciro Gomes Campaign – Location Núcleo Bandeirante Photo: JP Rodrigues/Special for Metrópoles

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – The party’s leadership says that Ciro is a pre-candidate, but, after the first round of voting for the PEC of the Precatórios, the politician withdrew the name for disagreeing with the partyJP Rodrigues/Special for Metropolis

Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
Color photography by Felipe D'ávila. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side. In the photo, he appears speaking into a microphone, with the index finger of his right hand raised. He wears a light blue shirt. The blurred background is orange and reads New***Felipe D’ávila, pre-candidate for the 2022 elections

Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) – The Novo party launched the political scientist Felipe d’Ávila as a pre-candidate of the legend for the Presidency of the RepublicReproduction / Instagram

Color photograph of President Jair Bolsonaro. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side.***Jair Bolsonaro, pre-candidate

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – Bolsonaro’s affiliation to the Liberal Party is aimed at presidential re-election. However, the name of the representative has not yet been made official as a pre-candidate.Alan Santos/PR

Metrópoles 3 partner advertising
Eymael, pre-candidate for the Presidency - Metrópoles****Photo-Eymael-a-Christian-Democrat

Eymael (DC) – Eymael has been presented since 2020 as a pre-candidate of the Christian Democracy (DC) for the PresidencyRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

Color photography by Leonardo Pericles. He is a man, black, curly hair, black, short in size. In the photo, he appears with open arms. He wears a white t-shirt and a green jacket over it. He wears a blue surgical mask.***Leonardo Péricles, pre-candidate

Leonardo Péricles (UP) – Official president of the acronym, Péricles is a pre-candidate and will run for president of Brazil in 2022Emiliana Silbertein/ Amanda Alves/ Manuelle Coelho/ Jorge Ferreira

Metrópoles 4 partner advertising
Color photograph in which former president Lula appears speaking in front of a microphone, with the index finger of his right hand raised. He wears formal clothes and a beard***Lula, pre-candidate

Luiz Inácio Lula da Sila (PT) – The former president has not yet officially assumed the pre-candidacy, but he has been moving to face the main opponents in 2022Fábio Vieira / Metropolis

Color photography by Simone Tebet. He is a white, straight-haired, black woman of medium size. In the photo, she appears speaking in front of a microphone, with her hands open. She wears a dark blue dress with 3/4 sleeves. The blurred background is blue***Simone Tebet, pre-candidate

Simone Tebet (MDB) – the teacher’s name has already been officially released by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) and will run in 2022Igo Estrela / Metropolis

Metrópoles 5 partner advertising
Sofia Manzano, politician, has blond hair, fair skin and wears glasses- Metropolis****Photo-Sofia-Manzano

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – The teacher’s name was officially confirmed by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) to run for president Playback / Instagram

Vera Lúcia, sociologist and presidential candidate*****Foto-vera-lucia-pre-presidential candidate

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – The Unified Socialist Workers Party (PSTU) launched the sociologist as a pre-candidate of the party for the Presidency of the RepublicRomerito Pontes/Disclosure

Metrópoles 6 partner advertising
Luciano Bivar, federal deputy and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic - Metrópoles****Photo-Luciano-Bivar-presidential candidate

Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) – Winner of the party’s primaries, Luciano Bivar is official as a pre-candidateMichael Melo/Metropolis

*****Foto-pablo-marçal

Pablo Marçal (PROS) – The businessman is a pre-candidate for the Presidency of Brazil by the Republican Party of Social Order (PROS)Igo Estrela / Metropolis

0

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Our Chile? Bolsonaro campaign deepens isolation of Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro, during a debate at Band. Photo: Carla Carniel/Reuters In just over three and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved