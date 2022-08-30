Fiocruz records images of monkeypox virus replication in cell – 08/29/2022

Researchers from Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) were able to record in images the moment when a cell undergoes a degeneration process after infection by the monkeypox virus, responsible for smallpox in monkeys. The image magnification up to 40,000 times allowed to show up close the viral particles in the process of replication in the cell’s cytoplasm.

According to the researchers, the monkeypox virus is estimated to measure 300 nanometers, which is equivalent to 0.00003 centimeter. Despite being 300 times smaller than the cell, scientists estimate that it replicates easily when it manages to infect it.

The images were captured during a study on viral replication, from a clinical sample of an infected patient that was put in contact with Vero lineage cells, often used for in vitro assays and viral isolation.

The research is coordinated by the head of the Laboratory of Viral Morphology and Morphogenesis, Debora Ferreira Barreto Vieira, with the collaboration of her team (Milene Dias Miranda, Gabriela Cardoso Caldas and Vivian Ferreira), in partnership with researchers from the Enterovirus Laboratory, a reference in laboratory diagnosis. on monkeypox for the Ministry of Health.

Monkeypox, also called monkeypox, has been declared an International Public Health Emergency by the World Health Organization and has caused more than 40,000 cases since the virus left regions of the African continent where it used to be endemic.

The disease can be transmitted by personal and intimate contact, such as kissing, hugging and sexual intercourse, by contact with wounds, scabs or body fluids, and also by respiratory secretions during prolonged personal contact.

Symptoms can include skin lesions, fever, body ache, and headache, among others. People with these symptoms should seek health services to have access to testing.