First lady debuts in Bolsonaro’s electoral propaganda

the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro premiered this Tuesday, 30, in the television campaign advertising of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection. Michelle’s speech will focus on women from the Northeast region.

“The water arrived in the sertão”, she says, mentioning the São Francisco River. “It brought life, joy and hope. The country woman, who carried a can of water on her head, can now use force to go back to school or to get what food is sprouting in the earth.”

According to Michelle, now the country woman has more time to spend with her family and children. Also, that she can live a new life. “A gift for the woman who deserves it and should be what she wants,” she said.

The presence of the first lady in the president’s campaign is intended to draw the attention of the female electorate. In this election, women represent the majority able to vote with just over 50% of the electorate. As an evangelical, Michelle is also very important as a nod to the evangelical electorate.

Videos like these are being released in the 30-second inserts that each candidate is entitled to during programming on open television.