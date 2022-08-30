First monkeypox death in Campos – Campos 24 Horas







The Municipal Health Department and the Municipal Health Foundation report the death of a patient with comorbidities, a 33-year-old man, due to generalized inflammation triggered by infection with the monkeypox virus. The death took place this Monday (29) at Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM) where the patient had been hospitalized since the beginning of this month. This is the second death in the country. The first took place in Minas Gerais. (read more below)

The patient had comorbidities, serious illnesses that lead to decreased immunity, which in the case of monkeypox infection is potentially more serious. As a result, the patient presented complications during hospitalization, such as transfer to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the 19th and orotracheal intubation on the 25th, which progressed to fatality. (read more below)

We also inform that the patient’s contacts were monitored, however, none showed signs and symptoms of infection by the virus. (read more below)

Currently, in the municipality, there are three confirmed cases of monkeypox, one of them being the patient who died. There are also two suspected patients awaiting test results that are being carried out at the Noel Nutels Central Laboratory (LACEN-RJ). Two others were ruled out after laboratory tests. (read more below)

We emphasize that there is no circulation of the virus in the municipality. All patients have a travel history.