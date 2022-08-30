Fish can swim without a giant piece of body and terrorizes social network – News

It was supposed to be an ordinary fishing day, but Jason (aka Trapman Bermagui) was stunned. Instead of a shark, he only caught a HEAD from one of them. And it was from a giant shark, usually the predator, which this time was cruelly devoured. After publishing the image, fans of the fisherman on the internet began to speculate what the shark’s fate would have been. Playback/Facebook

As an expert and fisherman living off the coast of Australia, Jason identified the shark as a mako shark. He is not just a predator, but the fastest of sharks, reaching 88 km/h BBC NEWS BRAZIL

From the image you can see that he is not small at all: he reaches 4 meters and 580 kg. Just the head fished by Jason was around 100 kg, according to him. ‘Unfortunately we didn’t see what ate him’, he reported in the image caption Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark

Who could eat a monster that big? The first possibility is, of course, a great white shark, which can reach 7 meters, being the largest predatory fish in the seas. WATCH THIS: ‘Carnivore Activist’ Eats Raw Pig’s Head at Vegan Festival BBC NEWS BRAZIL

A bite from one of these is destructive and a mako would not resist the onslaught of two great white sharks, for example, which can reach 2 tons. Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark

Another possibility is a pod of orcas. These dolphins (not whales) reach 10 meters and don’t find much trouble dealing with a mako ALSO READ: Teacher takes six energy drinks a day and gets corroded tongue Pixabay

One group of them is devastating enough to leave only a predator’s head behind. Recently, scientists have even discovered cases of white sharks being killed by orcas to eat their fatty internal organs. Also in Australia, an abandoned shark got a new home and a funeral with some honor. See below! Pixabay

A dead shark left behind in an abandoned park in Melbourne, Australia, has found a new home. The information is from the Daily Mail tabloid. Assembly/R7

Rosie, as she is called, was found in a formaldehyde tank by urban explorer Luke Mcpherson, who shared the discovery on social media. WATCH THIS: Lake turns pink because of excessive heat and attracts disbelieving tourists Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark

The post racked up millions of views and many people went to the site to check it out. Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark

However, some tried to destroy the animal’s tank. See also: Novata speeds up at a dealership and generates a loss of R$ 25 thousand to parents Playback/Facebook/Garey Junior Dove

From there, community members rallied around the ‘Save Rosie the Shark’ campaign. Worth the click: Haunting: ‘violent ghost’ attacks baby and terrifies parents Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark

And is not it worked? the exhibition shop Crystal World and Prehistoric Journeys accepted the challenge to restore the animal. not an easy task Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark

Rosie died more than 20 years ago when caught in fishing nets in the South Australian seas. Read more! Gigantic 3.5 meter snake needs help shedding its skin Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark

In addition, Shane McAlister, a store employee, explained that the vandals damaged and threw garbage into the animal’s tank. Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark

‘I had to go out on patrol and make sure no criminals would come near the tank,’ said Shane, who will be responsible for the restoration. See also: Museum dedicated to cute and colorful poops to open in Japan Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark

‘Bringing her back and putting her on display for people is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark

Trent Hooper, administrator of the campaign’s Facebook page, believes that if a new location was not found, the shark would end up destroyed. Worth the click: Woman contracts ‘zombie’ bacteria after washing face in public bathroom Playback/Facebook/Save Rosie The Shark