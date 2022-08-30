Flamengo’s idol, Gabigol turns 26; see the numbers of the top scorer in the club | Flamengo

Flamengo’s idol, Gabigol turns 26 this Tuesday. The striker is with the delegation in Argentina for the duel with Vélez Sarsfield, on Wednesday. Hero of the 2019 conquest, he tries his second Libertadores title.
Gabigol with some of the cups he won in three years at Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo
Since 2019 at Flamengo, Gabigol has become an idol of the fans because of his goals, titles and identification with the fans.
Check out Gabigol’s numbers on Flamengo:
- 198 official games (185 times starting, 13 times reserve) – (100 home, 98 away)
- 17,104 minutes on the field
- 1 goal scored every 135 minutes
- 127 goals scored (61 when home and 66 when away) (98 in shots and 29 in penalties)
- 36 assists (20 when home and 16 when away)
- Participated in a goal (counting assists) every 105 minutes
- Directly participated in 85 decisive goals (counting assists when the team tied or lost by a goal) – 68 goals and 17 assists
- Received 56 yellows and 6 reds
- Opponents received 53 yellows and 3 reds for fouls on him
Gabigol: “Quality has always been here, what has changed is the soul”
