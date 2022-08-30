Flora cuts power to the ranch with everyone inside, swaps revealing object in the dark, and something happens when the lights go up.

In A Favorita, Pedro (Genézio de Barros) will try to unmask Flora (Patrícia Pillar) by getting a DVD with the video showing the villain killing Salvatore (Walmor Chagas). For that, you will go to the Fontini family ranch, but when you get there, the plan will fail.

At first, Flora will discover Pedro’s intentions and become desperate. She will then receive a call from Dodi (Murilo Benício): “And now, what are you thinking of doing?”, will interrogate the viper. At that moment, the lights in the mansion will go out.

Pedro will be desperate with the lack of energy. On the other hand, a few minutes later, the lights will come on and the veteran will call the whole family to show a DVD with a video that will unmask Flora. But he will end up having the misfortune of having the video changed.

“What is it? It’s not possible! You changed the disc when the power went out in the house. Viper!”will shout Flora’s father, who will be restrained by Gonçalo (Mauro Mendonça).

Lara, noticing Pedro’s euphoria, will regret it and say that she will help him. “We will take care of him” will say. Flora will act offended and withdraw from the office. “Seu Pedro, how did you go about doing this to your own daughter?”, will ask Irene (Glória Menezes). Pedro, in turn, will be left speechless.