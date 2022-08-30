For the first time, Embraer takes the C-390 Millennium aircraft to a defense event in Austria

Photo: Embraer





For the first time, the Brazilian manufacturer Embraer will present the C-390 Millennium aircraft at Austria’s biggest air show, Air Power, on September 2nd and 3rd. In addition, the company will also exhibit its complete defense portfolio.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to showcase the C-390 at this renowned airshow and share with event attendees the aircraft’s capabilities”said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “The entry of the C-390 Millennium on the market comes at a crucial time, when air forces and governments are looking to incorporate new generation aircraft into their air transport fleets. We see the C-390 operating at incredible availability rates, the result of a modern design with a focus on reliability, ease of maintenance and selecting the best suppliers in the world.”

The C-390 Millennium and its aerial refueling configuration, the KC-390, are the new generation of multi-mission military transport aircraft that offer unparalleled mobility and payload capacity, rapid reconfiguration, high availability, enhanced comfort and flight safety, as well as as optimized management of reduced operational costs throughout its lifecycle, all on a single platform.

Since the first delivery to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the KC-390 Millennium has proven its capability, reliability and performance. The FAB’s current KC-390 fleet consists of five units and has already exceeded 5,000 flight hours in operation, with a 97% mission completion rate, demonstrating excellent availability and productivity in its category.

The Portuguese Armed Forces and the Hungarian Defense Forces will begin operations with the K-390 in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Both the Portuguese and Hungarian fleets will be configured to carry out aerial refueling and be fully compatible with NATO operations, not only in terms of hardware, but also in avionics and communications.

The Hungarian Defense Forces fleet will be the first in the world to have the configuration of an Intensive Care Unit, an essential feature for carrying out humanitarian missions.

Recently, in June, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced the selection of a fleet consisting of five C-390 Millennium aircraft, highlighting their performance and operational production, to replace their current fleet of C-130 Hercules.

