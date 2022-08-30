Former Brazilian national team star could replace Lucas Paquetá at Lyon

The creator of Flamengo’s youth categories, Lucas Paquetá did not have an easy start in European football. Hired by Milan, the midfielder had difficulties adapting and was already considered a ‘failure’ by some more pessimistic fans.

However, after transferring to Lyon, Paquetá became one of the main players in France and soon gained space in the Brazilian National Team, being even considered to play in the next World Cup.

And, due to this great performance, the midfielder didn’t take long to arouse the interest of other teams, being, according to Fabrizio Romano, his bags ready to reinforce West Ham, from England.

Brazilian can replace Paquetá at Lyon

In this way, given the imminent departure of their main player, Lyon has been taking advantage of the last days of the transfer window to look for a replacement. And despite initially considering Flamengo’s Victor Hugo as the ideal candidate, the French team seems to have changed its mind.

According to the TUTTOmercatoweb portal, Lyon are studying the possibility of hiring Juventus midfielder Arthur to replace Paquetá. That’s because, the team believes that similar to Paquetá himself, Arthur can recover his good football in the French team and reach his true potential, replacing his countryman at the height.

However, to date, the French club has not formalized any proposal for the Brazilian, and is still in the survey stage.

