Former Ukrainian MP who switched to Russian side dies in attack, says Moscow | Ukraine and Russia

Alexey Kovalev, a former Ukrainian deputy who was once linked to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s parliamentary group but who sided with the Russian occupation forces in Kherson province, was shot dead, Russian investigators said on Monday. 29).

The announcement was made by the Russian Investigation Committee on its account on the Telegram app. Kovalev, who was deputy head of the military and civil administration of Kherson province and in charge of agricultural matters, died after being wounded by gunfire.

“The attack took place at his home on August 28. A young woman who lived with the deceased was also a victim,” said the committee, which handles criminal matters in Russia, without giving further details.

Alexey Kovalev, 33, was elected deputy for Kherson Province in 2019 and supported President Zelensky in the Ukrainian Parliament.

However, after the Russian offensive at the end of February and the conquest of the Kherson region, Kovalev became part of the occupation administration. At the end of June, he had been the target of another assassination attempt, but he survived.

Most of the province of Kherson and a part of that of Zaporizhzhia have been taken by the forces of the Kremlin, which is trying to implement a policy of “Russification” in these places, aiming at an annexation.

The Russians have introduced the ruble as a currency in the region and encourage residents to apply for Russian passports.

In recent months, several Russian-appointed officials in the Ukrainian territories conquered by Moscow have been injured or killed in bombings.