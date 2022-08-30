Galaxy M52 5G with Snapdragon 778G pays off in 2022? – All in Technology

Since hitting the market in late 2021, the Galaxy M52 5G has been highly sought after by Samsung fans. After all, it brings highlights in screen, hardware and camera. But is it worth buying it in full 2022? Find out below in our candid review!

Hardware & Display

Starting with performance, the Galaxy M52 5G works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. In practice, this processor delivers exceptional day-to-day performance and manages to balance low power consumption. In addition, the 6GB of RAM combined with the virtual RAM of up to 6GB deliver excellent multitasking.

Screen is another point where the Galaxy M52 5G pleases. In this sense, the smartphone features a 6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus panel that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers great fluidity when navigating apps, vibrant colors and enough brightness to view content in sunlight.

System & Battery

Since it was launched by Samsung, One UI has been pleasing for the amount of features it offers. For example, the M52 5G lets you duplicate apps natively. It also has the “Secure Folder” feature, which serves to protect your data and a clean and very fluid interface on a daily basis.

Moving on to battery, this model has a physical capacity of 5,000 mAh. While not an impressive number, this amount is enough to deliver at least a day of use on just one charge. On the downside, Samsung only included a 15W charger in the box when the model supports faster 25W charging.

Cameras & Construction

Another field where the Galaxy M52 5G pleases is its camera department. After all, both the 64MP rear camera and the 32MP front camera are capable of recording 4K videos. In addition, it also supports digital image stabilization and allows you to switch between cameras during video recordings.

See too:

About construction, it is clearly noted that it is simple and made of plastic. However, its elegant and thin design gives a comfortable grip and does not bother in the pocket. As a “negative point”, it fails to offer protection against water as well as the Galaxy A52s.

Is it worth it in 2022?

Constantly on sale in the R$1500 range, the Galaxy M52 5G is an excellent deal. While it lacks stereo audio and water protection, it excels in pretty much every other field like display, hardware, cameras, and battery. Therefore, our team recommends purchasing in 2022!

WARNING: To receive promotions as soon as she leaves directly on WhatsApp or Telegram, join our offer groups:

WhatsApp group

Telegram Group