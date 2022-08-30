Galaxy S23: Samsung can only change the processor in new devices

According to the leaker, the main change will be just one: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor . In the field of design, the S23 Ultra model will have a small change in its curvature, but apparently the visual formula will remain the same as the current device.

Apparently, Samsung liked the Galaxy S22 line so much that it shouldn’t change much when it comes to the Galaxy S23 family. The information began to circulate last weekend and Ice Universe even joked about the situation.

Based on this rumor, we can say that the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus should hit the market with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen that is 6.1 and 6.6 inches, respectively. The Ultra will be the only one with a 6.8-inch panel.

Samsung wants to extend the autonomy of the new devices, but this task will be in the hands of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, since the batteries must remain at: 3,700 mAh, 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh.

On the rear set of cameras, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will deliver the 200 MP sensor (ISOCELL HP2) as the main lens, and this could be its biggest upgrade. The other lenses remain the same as the current model: 10 MP telephoto 1, 12 MP ultrawide and 10 MP telephoto 2.

Finally, the S23 and S23 Plus models deliver a 50 MP main sensor, 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultrawide. The biggest hope at the moment is that this “monotony” will cause Samsung to lower prices on its next family of flagships, something considered almost impractical with high global inflation.

