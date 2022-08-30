Gamer’s Day: 10 franchises that turned generations into players | Games

Gamer’s Day has been celebrated on August 29 since 2008, after being created by a group of specialist magazines in Spain. Over the years, several games have been essential for the “formation” of new players, including franchises such as Zelda, Super Maior Bros., GTA, Resident Evil, among others. These and other titles were featured in the industry and surpassed several barriers, gaining versions, sequels and adaptations on consoles and PCs. On this Gamer’s Day, see the main series of the gamer market and remember some of its main representatives:

Released on PC, Counter-Strike 1.6 wasn’t exactly the first version of the famous shooter, but it’s certainly its most famous. Launched in 2003, this version was responsible for popularizing CS around the world, especially in Brazil, contaminating lan houses with matches and clashes that lasted all night. It is worth remembering that the franchise itself has existed since 1999, with a game of the same name that was available for PC.

Due to the great success, CS 1.6 inspired other shooting games to follow the same path, with similar style and other outstanding details. Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), the most recent title in the franchise, is one of the examples, as well as the super-famous Valorant, from Riot Games, which borrows several elements from the Valve title.

GTA is another successful franchise in the gaming world. The first title, from 1997, still had a superior view and 2D graphics, but it started to change from GTA 3, in 2001, bringing third-person action and open world in Liberty City. Despite this, it was in the next game, GTA San Andreas, that the series reached “another level”.

The game, released in 2004 for PS2, was a huge success, gaining versions on other consoles and also on PC. The game is one of the most praised versions of the GTA series, thanks to a truly vast world to explore and for being, until then, the most realistic of all at the time.

CJ’s story moved as much as it created anticipation and emotion. The game is still played and enjoyed by its fans today, mainly because it received a remastered version by Rockstar aimed at more recent consoles. His fictional city, Los Santos, also reappeared in GTA 5, which has already surpassed its predecessor as the most successful title in the franchise.

Final Fantasy was born on the NES in 1987 as a last attempt by the company Squaresoft to get some prominence in the game market. The game was an RPG with turn-based battles, character class and epic story, where a group of heroes needed to rescue a powerful crystal to restore world order. It was so successful that today there are more than 50 games in the saga, between main titles and spin-offs. Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy 13 are some of the recent successes.

Over time, Final Fantasy received versions, adaptations, direct and indirect continuations. Each of them, however, has its own story and characters, sharing only a few elements in its large universe. Still, it happens that we have games where several characters meet, as in Dissidia Final Fantasy.

Created by Capcom in 1996, Resident Evil is one of the greatest examples of series that succeed to this day. The first game in the franchise puts players in a mansion filled with zombies to deal with supernatural threats. Currently, the premise hasn’t changed that much – just the creatures and also the locations. The title is also remembered as one of the main inspirations for other horror and survival games that we know today.

Resident Evil spawned numbered sequels – we are currently on the eighth game – as well as several spin-offs. But not only that: the success allowed the saga to be adapted for other media. There are films with real actors, series, animated films, manga and even card and board games. The franchise has sold over 127 million copies worldwide as of 2022 and all of this is testament to its success.

The first Street Fighter hit arcades in 1987 but this would not be its biggest hit. This would come with 1991’s Street Fighter 2, implementing several elements that made the series a standard for fighting games and an example to be followed for many years to come. Not coincidentally, this is the best-selling fighting series worldwide, with $12.2 billion in sales, according to Capcom.

The next game in the franchise will be Street Fighter 6, which should arrive soon. Despite the number, there are not only six games in the series: there are spin-offs like Street Fighter Zero/Alpha, in addition to re-releases that have been just as successful. Street Fighter has also been adapted for the big screen more than once and won other versions in animations.

Nintendo’s series of games was responsible for popularizing the entire genre of platform games. Since 1985 on the NES, Super Mario Bros. brought to pop culture the brothers Mario and Luigi, as well as characters such as Peach, Bowser, among others. Among the outstanding titles, it is worth mentioning Super Mario 64, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario Land and more, reaching different generations of Nintendo consoles and handhelds.

There are more than 380 million copies sold worldwide, and Mario has become an icon that goes beyond games. Nintendo’s “star” appears in several other games, such as the Smash Bros. series, and is a reference in series, movies and other productions inside and outside the Japanese company.

The Legend of Zelda is not exactly an RPG, but it mixes action elements with exploration and character evolution. The first game, from 1986, made fame on the NES and was enough to become a new fever among Nintendo players. The game stars the hero Link, who is not in the title’s name, but is always on a mission to save Princess Zelda – and sometimes ally with her in some cases in other missions.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are some of the main and most praised games of the entire saga, always evolving in in terms of graphics and gameplay. There are more than 18 games, adaptations for other media and even spin-offs.

Warcraft was born in 1994 with Warcraft Orcs & Humans, a computer strategy game that pitted users against a relatively limited map. The game grew and became much more than that, switching genres, creating spin-offs and generating one of the biggest hits in the industry: World of Warcraft, a gigantic MMORPG that uses the same world as a base, but with totally different gameplay.

World of Warcraft is certainly one of the great examples of a successful game with thousands of copies sold. He was also responsible for popularizing MMORPGs, even though it was launched with a monthly fee – not cheap, even. As much as it is not in fact the first strategy game in history, Warcraft marked an era for its pioneering spirit.

Pokémon started out as a shy handheld RPG in 1996 for the Game Boy. The premise was simple: travel the world hunting small pocket-sized creatures and put them to fight, win prizes and become the champion. The success was resounding and, since then, the series hasn’t stopped winning titles, until the present day – with the future Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming around.

Despite this, the biggest proof of Pokémon’s success lies in the fact that it is an important part of pop culture across different media. Shortly after the game came the cartoon in Japan. Soon, he won versions all over the world, including in Brazil, and became a success with dozens of seasons, which are still on air and never stop winning new episodes. Movies, card games and games of different styles have already been part of the franchise’s history.

A lot of people may disagree, but the importance of Tetris for games is immense. Released in the former Soviet Union in 1984, Tetris was the brainchild of a Russian designer known as Alexey Pajitnov, who had a hard time getting his game released to worldwide acclaim. Afterwards, it got an official partnership with Nintendo, and its title reached the Game Boy in 1989.

