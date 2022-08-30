German consul in Rio accused of killing her husband is declared a fugitive

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro ordered this Monday (29) that the German consul accused of killing her husband be included in the list of fugitives from Interpol, one day after the diplomat embarked for Germany.

“Judge Gustavo Kalil, of the 4th Criminal Court of the Capital of the Court of Justice of Rio, accepted the complaint from the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and ordered the preventive detention of the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn, accused of the death of her husband, the Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, on August 5th,” the Rio de Janeiro State Court of Justice (TJRJ) said in a statement.

The magistrate “also determined the inclusion of the name of the consul in the list of fugitives of Interpol, because the accused had embarked on Sunday for Germany”, added the court.

Hahn was arrested on August 6, but a second instance judge granted him habeas corpus last week, claiming that the deadline for the Public Ministry (MP) to file a complaint had expired. The consul was eventually released without handing over his passport.

The MP, which denies missing the legal deadline, charged Hahn with murder on Monday.

According to the investigation, Biot was murdered in the penthouse where the couple lived, in the Ipanema neighborhood, in the South Zone of Rio.

The forensic examination concluded that Biot died from a “severe beating”.

The MP claims that Hahn harbored a “sense of ownership” towards her husband, whom she “subjugated financially and psychologically”, preventing him from establishing any level of economic independence or developing friendships with others.

Hahn told authorities that her husband hit his head after a fall.

According to media reports, Hahn, who has been married to Biot for 20 years, tried to clean up the crime scene before police arrived and told officers that her husband had been drinking heavily and taking sleeping pills.

“The Civil Police is perplexed and appalled by the return of the consul to his country of origin,” delegate Camila Lourenço told O Globo newspaper.

“There was the possibility of determining a precautionary measure different from prison, such as retention of the passport, which would make it difficult for him to escape,” he added.