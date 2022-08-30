German consul in Rio denounced for murdering husband

The German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn was denounced, today, by the Public Ministry (MP), for the crime of qualified murder against her husband, Walter Henri Maximilien Biot. According to the complaint, the death took place on August 5, in the couple’s apartment, in Rio de Janeiro.

Hahn denies the murder and said that Biot felt sick and hit his head when he fell to the ground. The consul was in preventive detention, but was released on the 26th.

bodily injury

The MP claims that Hahn inflicted bodily harm on Biot that led to his death, according to the autopsy reports.

“The crime was committed for a clumsy reason, abject feeling of possession that the accused had for the victim, subjugating him financially and psychologically, and not allowing the offended party to try to establish some level of independence from the accused, either economically or by establishing friendly relationships. with other people”, says the complaint.

According to the Public Ministry, “the crime was committed using a cruel means: severe beating to which the victim was subjected, causing intense and unnecessary suffering. The crime was committed in such a way as to make it difficult to defend the victim, who was reduced reaction capacity by the ingestion of alcoholic beverages and anxiety medication”.