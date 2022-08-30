giant freighter UPS expands order and will have 108 in the fleet

Boeing 767-300F from UPS landing in Campinas-SP





One of the world’s largest cargo airlines, also known for having the most Jumbo Jets of the Boeing 747-8F variant, has booked more factory-new jets for fleet expansion.

Boeing announced this Monday, August 29, that the US company UPS has ordered eight more 767-300F freighters. The incremental order will increase its fleet of this model to 108 aircraft.

Air cargo continues to play a crucial role in global commerce, from supporting supply chains to expanding e-commerce. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated that global air cargo revenue in 2021 was more than double pre-pandemic revenue in 2019.

UPS will begin receiving these new planes in 2025, plus an additional Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) 767-300 entering service in late 2023. This purchase is based on UPS’s order for 19,767 freighters in December 2021.





“The additional 767 will help us continue to deliver what matters to UPS customers around the world. This is a very versatile aircraft that we operate in all regions of the globe,” said UPS Executive Vice President and US President Nando Cesarone. “With these aircraft, our fleet will continue to be among the most modern in the industry, meeting the needs of our customers and improving our efficiency, sustainability and reliability.”

Brazil is one of the destinations served by UPS with the Boeing 767. The model’s planes fly daily from Miami to Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP).

“This UPS order increase is testament to the 767 Freighter’s excellent cargo capabilities and further demonstrates Boeing’s market leadership in the freighter segment,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing. “UPS will operate more than 100 767 freighters with this order and will grow its Boeing aircraft fleet to more than 260 aircraft. We are honored to play an important role in UPS’s efforts to operate a more sustainable and efficient fleet.”

According to data from Planespotters.net, the company’s fleet comprises more than 290 cargo planes, including:

– 81 from the 767-300F;

– 28 from 747-8F;

– 13 from the 747-400F;

– 75 from the 757-200F;

– 42 from the MD-11F; and

– 52 from the A300-600F.

Based on the 767-300ER (Extended Range) passenger jet, the 767 Freighter carries up to 52.4 tonnes of cargo with an intercontinental range, serving as a flexible platform for long-haul, regional and feeder markets.

UPS was the launch customer for the 767 Freighter in 1995. Currently, US-based FedEx is the largest operator of the model, with 117 units.

