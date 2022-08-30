Giant hole in Chile could widen; government warns of collapse risk

The giant hole that mysteriously appeared in northern Chile is at high risk of collapsing and collapsing. Therefore, local authorities established a security perimeter around it.

The crater is located on the site of a mining company in Tierra Amarilla, a city of about 15,000 in the Atacama Desert region. Government agencies and the mine’s owners are still studying the possible causes of its appearance at the end of July.

The huge, almost perfectly circular hole started out at 32 meters in diameter and is growing – it now measures 36.5 meters. It is located 665 km north of Santiago, the country’s capital.

Near the copper mine caperthe area is at risk of new cracks and even subsidence, according to the Disaster Risk Management Committee of the Atacama.

“Considering that the aforementioned scenario represents a threat to people’s lives and physical integrity, access to the said area has been restricted until technical studies justify it,” the emergency agency claimed on its website.

So far, operations at the mine remain suspended, according to guidelines from Chile’s National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin), and studies are being carried out that could unravel the mystery. But whatever the origin, the hole is predicted to expand further: at least until the diameter at the surface equals that at the bottom.

remember the case

A circular crater 32 meters wide and 64 meters deep appeared on a Chilean road that crosses the mining company’s land. A week later, the diameter had grown to 36.5 meters, according to the latest satellite measurements. The hole follows an almost perfect circle shape due to the shape of the collapse.

Geologists consulted by the BBC explain that the causes can vary, either by natural events or as a result of human activity. A suspicion is that the emergence of the hole is related to the intense rains that fell in the region in July. Another possibility is the influence of mining operations in the area.

The company Canadian-Swedish Lundin mining corp (LUN.TO) holds 80% of the region; the remaining 20% ​​are from the Japanese Sumitome Metal mining (5713.T) and Sumitome corp (8053.T). The government accuses the mining company of being responsible for the phenomenon. An executive from Lundinin turn, told Reuters that more studies are needed to determine the source of the sinkhole.