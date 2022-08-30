GM employees approve salary readjustment at assembly in São José | Paraiba Valley and Region

General Motors employees approved on Monday afternoon (29) a proposal for a salary increase. In addition to the increase in salaries, the agreement between the workers and the company also provides for the maintenance of labor rights.

According to the Metalworkers Union, the company had offered a readjustment proposal that was refused by the workers. On Monday afternoon, employees met again in an assembly and approved the new proposal to readjust the 2022 salary campaign.

The adjustment will take into account inflation and corresponds to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). The inflation replacement will be for salaries of up to R$ 9,100. For those who receive a higher salary, a fixed amount will be paid.

In addition to the salary increase, employees also received a food stamp worth R$350 until August 2023 and another one worth R$400 until August 2024, in addition to halving transport costs.

Another benefit established in the agreement is that GM employees who suffer domestic violence will be entitled to paid leave of up to 15 days, without prejudice to their salary. The agreement also provides for the renewal of the right to job stability for workers who have had an accident or become ill at the factory. The validity of the agreement is two years.

General Motors has around 4,000 workers in São José dos Campos.