Going to Guns N’ Roses show in Manaus? Know what is prohibited to bring to the event

Manaus (AM)- There are just a few days left for the long-awaited concert by the Rock band Guns N’ Roses, in Manaus, on September 1st, at Arena da Amazônia. Fábrica de Eventos posted on social media what fans and spectators will not be able to take to the event.

List of prohibited objects:

Professional cameras or camcorders or disposable lens;

Go-Pro or similar;

tablets;

Posters of any kind;

Umbrella;

Alcoholic beverages

Materials or objects that can cause injury;

Firearms or bladed weapons of any kind;

Glass cups or any other type of packaging;

Fireworks;

Roll paper, newspapers and magazines;

Flags and flags with mast;

Motorcycle helmets or similar;

Chains, belts and pendants;

Clothing or accessories with sharp parts that can hurt;

Legal drugs, toxic substances, over-the-counter drugs, or products shared with others for medical reasons. Anyone who needs to take medication must take the prescription in their name;

Food and drinks of all kinds;

Cosmetic deodorant or perfume in containers with a volume greater than 90ml;

Materials intended for the manufacture of bombs or that may cause fires;

Lasers, walk-taks and drones;

Water guns, chairs, flyers and stickers;

Animals -except guide dogs identified and accompanied by visually impaired people;

Storage utensils;

chairs or benches;

Stick for taking photo;

air horns;

Backpacks or bags larger than 20x30cm;

other objects that may cause risk, damage, harassment or subject to the discretion of production, security and policing on site.

The organization of the show also points out that the ticket holder will be subjected to inspection and body searches. Unauthorized objects will be discarded and the event does not have lockers.

tickets on sale

With at least three sectors of the show completely sold out, including the Front Stage area, Fábrica de Eventos warns that it is necessary to hurry so as not to miss out on Guns’ debut on Brazilian soil this year.

With lots of tickets nearing the end, the event still has a few seats in three sectors: Superior Chair, Lawn and Extra VIP Single Cabin.

Tickets for these places may vary from BRL 230 to BRL 3 thousandwith the ease of credit card installments in up to three interest-free installments.

The Extra VIP Cabin will guarantee the public a privileged view of the event. With a differentiated entrance and exclusive bathrooms, this sector also offers customers Open Bar and Open Food services.

To guarantee the ticket, just go to one of the Oba Tickets centrals (located in the Millenium or Manauara shoppins) or access the BaladApp website (https://baladapp.com.br/a/guns-n-roses-manaus-am-01-de-setembro-de-2022/2658).

Web Edition: Bruna Oliveira

Read more:

Injunction guarantees free tickets for PCD’s at Guns N Roses show

Wilson Lima suggests feat between Guns N Roses and Orquestra Filarmônica

Guns N Roses is confirmed at Arena da Amazônia