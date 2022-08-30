Gonçalo discovers that Flora set up Lara’s kidnapping, hits the villain in the face and makes her swallow food by force

In The favoriteshown by Globo on Worth seeing again, Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) will be one of the first to unmask Flora (Patricia Pillar). After discovering all of the woman’s crimes, he will manage to organize a dinner with the viper and make him Irene (Glória Menezes) and Lara (Mariana Ximenes) leave the house.

At dinner, Gonçalo will waste no time in saying everything he knows. “You are a very tasteful person, Flora. You, by the way, are a person of innumerable qualities.” will say rich. “I don’t know if I’m all that”, she will speak. After stalling a bit, the businessman will rant and release what he discovered.

“This dinner is to celebrate your promotion. (…) You are practically a Fontini. Isn’t that what you wanted, to be a Fontini?”, he will say. Flora will then ask how far Gonçalo wants to go. “I want to see how far you go with your theater. I want to see how long you are able to maintain this mask”he will cry.

Nervous, Flora will try to leave, but Gonçalo will say that he saw the DVD in which she appears killing Salvatore to frame Donatela. In addition, he will say that he knows that she was the one who set up Lara’s kidnapping and killed Marcelo. She will continue to deny everything and will still blame Halley (Cauã Reymond). At that moment, Gonçalo will slap the villain. “Shut up!”, he will rage. She will keep saying that she is innocent.

“It’s the height of cynicism! Makes me want to vomit. Thanks to your stupidity, I have proof that you killed Salvatore. Yes, because let’s face it, a person who has Didi (Murilo Benício) as an ally can only be very stupid. All I had to do was press him and he opened everything”will release Gonçalo.

He will then force the woman to have dinner: “Come on, sit down you bitch! If you have a blast, eat it all! Drink that wine! I guarantee you this will be the last decent meal of your life. After all, you already know what awaits you in jail. And this time, Flora, don’t think you’ll do your time and leave again. This time I’ll make sure you never leave that cage again”.