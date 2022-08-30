Government issues MP and postpones, to 2023 and 2024, the beginning of transfers to the cultural sector through the Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc laws 2 | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro edited this Monday (29) a provisional measure that postpones the payment of resources for the cultural sector established by the Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc 2 laws, edited this year.

The texts provided that the transfers would begin this year (Paulo Gustavo Law) and in 2023 (Aldir Blanc 2). By the provisional measure, the laws only come into force in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

In July, in a defeat for President Jair Bolsonaro, the National Congress overturned the presidential vetoes of two laws that provide for financial aid to the cultural sector. Bolsonaro’s MP was published in this Monday’s edition of the “Official Journal of the Union” (DOU).

“With the proposed change, it will be possible to reduce the blocking of primary expenditures in this year for the execution of public policies that were already in progress, also allowing the financial aid created by the National Congress through the amended legislation to be carried out with due programming”, said in a note the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

Provisional measures have the force of law as soon as they are published in the “Official Gazette”. However, they need to be approved by the National Congress, which can change the content of the MP, to become definitive laws.

In a note released at the end of the night, the president of Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that he will carry out an “analysis regarding the provisional measure” with the Senate Attorney’s Office. Pacheco has the prerogative to return the text to the Planalto, if he judges that the measure is not appropriate.

The text of the Paulo Gustavo Law determines the payment of R$ 3.8 billion to states and municipalities, to be used to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the cultural sector. The transfers should occur “at most” within 90 days after the publication of the law, a period that would end in early October.

The MP revokes the part of the law that determines this deadline and provides that payment will only take place in 2023, without specifying in which month the payments will be made and adds that the payment must observe “budgetary and financial availability”. The execution of the resources may be extended to the following year, if they are not fully implemented in 2023.

The Aldir Blanc Law 2, in turn, provides for an annual transfer of R$ 3 billion to state and municipal governments, over five years, to finance cultural initiatives.

According to the text of the law approved by the National Congress, the transfers would begin in 2023. With the MP, this deadline was postponed to 2024.