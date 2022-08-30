Government publishes MP that postpones transfers of Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc laws

Provisional Measure published this Monday, 29, also conditions payments to ‘budgetary and financial availability’

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed a Provisional Measure this Monday, 29, which provides for the postponement of payments related to the Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc 2aimed at recovering the cultural sector in the context of the pandemic of Covid-19. The text published in the Official Gazette gives the government permission to postpone payments to 2023 and 2024, conditioning transfers to “budgetary and financial availability”. In other words, the decision postpones the R$ 3.8 billion in transfers from the Paulo Gustavo Law, which should take place until October of this year, to 2023, with the possibility of extending until 2024. R$ 3 billion, was scheduled to start next year and may be postponed to 2024. This is not the first presidential action against cultural measures, since Bolsonaro had already vetoed the materials after approval in the National Congress, having his vetoes overturned by Parliament and the proposals maintained with original deadlines. Provisional Measure (MPV) 1,135/2022 takes effect immediately and is valid until October 27, being extendable for another 60 days, if the National Congress has not yet appreciated the text. The measure also postpones payments for the Emergency Program for the Recovery of the Events Sector (Perse), which provides for R$ 2.5 billion in compensation, and introduces the expression “the Union is authorized”, which in practice takes away from the texts in force. the imposing character. Lei Paulo Gustavo honors the actor and comedian who died in May 2021, while Lei Aldir Blanc 2 is a tribute to composer Aldir Blanc, who died in May 2020. Both were victims of Covid-19.