Graciele Lacerda opens the game about Zezé’s vasectomy: “Sadness”

Graciele Lacerda talks about Zezé Di Camargo’s vasectomy

Yesterday afternoon, Sunday (28), Graciele Lacerda, wife of Zezé Di Camargo used social media to get a little closer to your fans.

Therefore, in the stories of her official profile on Instagram, the influencer decided to open a box of questions to clear the doubts of her followers.

One of the questions that drew attention was about Zezé Di Camargo’s vasectomy, who recently gave something to talk about after the country singer talked about it in an interview with Leo Dias.

“Zezé said in the interview that he had a vasectomy because you asked for it, do you regret asking today?”, asked the follower.

No popes in the tongue, Graciele Lacerda opened the game and talked about it.

“Yes and no. It was a very sad moment for me. Judgments, pressure, traps and all the while having to prove my feelings. I blocked a lot of things in my life, including being a mother to live a love”, she began.

And continued: “Today I have the maturity to deal with evil, before I was not prepared, I had to learn to deal with many situations by force, without any help. But that made me grow a lot, I don’t regret anything I give up because today I became an empowered woman”.

Also during the response, Graciele Lacerda revealed that she conquered a lot because of being a stronger person than before because of the pressure she went through.

“I have achieved a lot in my life precisely because of these pressures. that made me strong today. So, it was all worth it! When you love, everything is worth it!!” she wrote.

ON REQUEST BY GRACIELE LACERDA

For those who don’t remember, during the interview with Leo Dias, Zezé Di Camargo revealed that the request to have a vasectomy came from Graciele Lacerda herself, at the beginning of their relationship.

“The first thing the Graciele did to me was: ‘I want you to have a vasectomy because I don’t want to have your child. For people not to say that I got pregnant because of it. And I was vasectomized at her request,” he revealed.