Great Wall Motors presents the Haval H-Dog, a pumped-up Renegade!

Great Wall Motors (GWM) is ready for Brazil, and every launch of the Chinese brand can be of interest to our market. This is the case of the Haval H-Dog, which reminds us of an anabolic Jeep Renegade, which was recently launched in China.

Great Wall Motor confirms acquisition of Mercedes factory in Iracemápolis

To get you used to the Great Wall, its Haval division specializes in SUVs, such as the H-Dog. The SUV measures 4.70m in length, 1.90m in width, 1.78m in height and 2.81m in wheelbase. If compared to the Jeep line, the size of this model is more like the Commander.

SUV has the classic lines of a jeep

Circular lanterns and straight “cuts” (Photo: Carnews) Fenders are robust (Photo: Daily CarNews) Lanterns have controversial design (Photo: Daily CarNews)

The H-Dog looks like a jeep, with straighter “cuts” and circular headlights that recall the origin of this segment. However, the Great Wall SUV has a thicker hood and fenders, giving “muscle” to the design. The wheels are 19 inches. The rear has a little strange lines, with a pronounced lid and flashlights that divide opinions.

Great Wall Motors launch has a good finish

The interior has a 100% digital instrument panel and a huge multimedia system screen. The finish features large appliqués in leather and in material that imitates carbon fiber, distributed over the panels, doors and center console.

Hybrid engine has advanced system

The Haval H-Dog’s engine is a hybrid, consisting of a 1.5-liter turbocharged combustion engine and two electric motors. Combined, these engines generate 326hp of power and 54kgfm of torque to the vehicle. In 100% electric mode, the range varies between 50 and 150 kilometers, depending on the type and use and driving style.

Do you like the automotive world? Then check out the VRUM Youtube channel

Great Wall’s hybrid system is DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Technology), which is quite advanced and managed by software. While one of the electric motors drives the vehicle, operating at low and medium speeds, the other acts as a generator and can still assist the combustion engine.

This conventional motor also acts both as traction and as a generator. And to top it all off, a transmission system has medium and high speed ratios.

Check out the test we did with the Jeep Compass hybrid in Italy