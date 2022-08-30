Greater need for resources leads agro to credit boom via capital market

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The greater demand for agricultural credit in 2022/23 has led producers and companies in the sector in Brazil to go beyond sources such as public and private banks to increasingly advance in financing via capital market issues.

With the expected increase in soybean and corn crops in Brazil and the expectation of good agribusiness profitability -despite higher costs for interest or more expensive inputs-, many financing players have offered resources through less traditional mechanisms, while the sector has also searched for new alternatives, such as fiagro.

“There is a reduction in the levels of controlled credit (Plano Safra, from the government) for commercial agriculture and agro-industry, and we also had a very large increase in the need for capital, with the very increases in production costs”, said the manager of Consultoria Agro from Itaú BBA, Guilherme Bellotti.

The Ministry of Agriculture estimates that Brazil’s need for agricultural financing is 800 billion reais, while resources from the government’s Plano Safra 2022/23, which includes subsidized credit, total 340 billion reais.

In fact, “there is no money (from the Safra Plan) for everyone,” the ministry’s Agricultural Policy secretary, Guilherme Soria Bastos, told Reuters last week, adding that the government encourages the sector to get closer to private financial agents.

“This has brought players closer to banks and capital markets, whether through CRA (Agribusiness Receivables Certificate), funds, Fiagros (Investment Funds in Agroindustrial Chains), etc.

CRA issuances, for example, more than doubled in the year to July, compared to the first half of 2021, totaling around 26 billion reais, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima) , surveyed by Nexgen Capital, which has expanded its operations in this segment.

BUSINESS

Operations with new financing mechanisms, such as fiagros, launched last year, are also taking place.

Last Thursday, Vinci Partners, controller of an investment platform in Brazil, announced the closing of 360 million reais for Vinci Crédito Agro Fiagro Imobiliário (Vica).

This is the first product by Vinci Partners within the scope of the joint venture with Chrimata, an investment company focused on the agribusiness sector, announced in May 2021.

Itaú BBA, on the other hand, disbursed 57 million reais last week to finance two issues of Rural Product Notes (CPR), by resellers of inputs, one in Mato Grosso and the other in Pará, in atypical operations with the distribution sector.

Earlier this month, seed company Boa Safra and independent investment manager Suno Asset launched their first fiagro, whose IPO hit a record liquidity on its debut on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3.

The asset moved 10.39 million reais in its IPO, the highest volume of trading for a fiagro in a launch.

In July, it was the turn of Caramuru Alimentos, one of the main soybean processors in the country, to issue a CRA worth 600 million reais.

ATTRACTIVENESS

Bellotti pointed out that the substantial increase in the basic interest rate (Selic) raises the cost of capital of all private operations, which, in theory, should reduce the attractiveness of issuances in the capital market.

However, they continue to grow even in this scenario.

“Despite this increase in the cost of capital, when you are faced with an increase in the need for cash to cover working capital, we see that things have turned around anyway”, he commented on the issuers.

On the investor side, the resilience of agribusiness compared to other sectors of the economy means that the assets of agricultural companies are seen with good eyes by the market.

“This narrowing of agribusiness with the banking market and with the capital market ends up also going through an improvement in the governance levels of the companies”, said Bellotti.

Lucas Oliveira, co-founder of Nexgen Capital, an office of autonomous agents associated with XP Investimentos, also attributes the advancement of these relations between the countryside and “Faria Lima” to the performance of intermediary agents.

“The self-employed agents industry has been contributing a lot to this, it makes good ‘cases’ are taken to investment funds, which today are much more attentive to these opportunities throughout the country”, he said, emphasizing that the capillarity brought by these offices plays a key role in the process.

In CRA alone, Nexgen expects to close 2022 with seven issues totaling 800 million reais, against four last year, with 300 million reais. “And for next year, we have already mandated a volume close to 1.2 billion reais, with 8 issues”.

What could take away competitiveness from the capital market would be the return of lines with very large government subsidies, which is not likely to happen, at least in the near future, while the Union deals with fiscal problems, commented the founder of investment manager Charles River Capital, Camilo Marcantonio.

