Greenland. Melting ice will lead to ‘inevitable’ sea level rise

The report now released, as reported by the guardian, shows that the global warming that we are currently experiencing will lead to a minimum rise in sea level of 27 centimeters, if the chunks of ice that have broken off in Greenland are taken into account. With continued carbon emissions, the melting of other ice sheets and the warming of sea waters, this figure is likely to rise much further.

Scientists believe problems lie ahead, as billions of people live in coastal areas and will experience more and more episodes of flooding due to rising sea levels.

The report was carried out by Geusthe National Geological Organization of Denmark and Greenland, and reveals that if the negligent behavior continues, the value of sea level rise could rise by an “impressive” 78 centimeters.

The report was published in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change. Satellite imagery was used to measure losses in Greenland. These data helped experts calculate how global warming led to the loss of equilibrium in Greenland’s main ice sheet.

Jason Box, Professor of Geus, believes that 27 centimeters is just a minimum number of what can happen. The report also shows that ice loss in Greenland will continue and could happen much faster than expected.

“The minimum of 27 centimeters for sea level rise is what we have achieved so far and we are going to get there, whatever we do to avoid it,” explained Dr. William Colgan, also of Geus. “We don’t know if it will be 100 or 150 years but this rise will happen”.

“If what happened in Greenland in 2012 starts to be the new normal, then the estimated sea level rise will increase to 78 centimeters, which is impressive, and the fact that we are heading for these kinds of iceberg losses is shocking”. However, the difference between 27 centimeters and 78 centimeters lies in the applicability of the Paris Agreement. There is still a lot we can do to minimize the damage,” Colgan continued to explain.

Places like the Himalayas and the Swiss Alps are losing ice at a rapid rate and in Antarctica many believe that a point of no return in ice sheet losses has been passed, with ocean warming accelerating the process. .

“There is increasing evidence in the scientific community that the rise of many meters in sea level is about to happen in the next 100, 200 years,” Colgan continued, recalling the Antarctic sheet, which, if not acted upon to stop the fall of ice sheets, can lead to an estimated level rise of at least 50 meters. However, William Colgan goes on to explain that if quick action is taken, the problem can be minimized.