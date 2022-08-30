Guns N’ Roses arrives in Manaus for a show; videos

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

The band Guns N ‘Roses is already on Amazon soil! The group disembarked on the afternoon of this Monday (29).

The band will play at Arena da Amazonia this Thursday (1). The gates will open at 16:00.

Members and staff must stay at the Juma Ópera hotel, located in the city center.

After the show in Manaus, the group will perform in Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Goiânia, Belo Horizonte, Ribeirão Preto, Florianópolis, Curitiba, São Paulo and Porto Alegre.

