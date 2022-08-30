Guta suspects tragedy in José Leôncio’s family in Pantanal

gutta (Julia Dalavia) was always very attentive to everything that happened in her house, mainly because she knew about the real character of Tenório (Murilo Benício) and everything he can do with anyone who crosses his path, that’s why she started to suspect certain things that happened. In the next chapters of wetlanda tragedy will shake the family of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Maria’s daughter (Isabel Teixeira) will have great suspicions about who may be involved.

It was a tragedy when everyone found out that José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) was missing, mainly because they heard a shot just before they missed the pawn. This disappearance mobilized José Leôncio’s entire farm to look for his firstborn, but no one could find him until then.

Guta suspects the disappearance of José Lucas. Source: Reproduction/Globo
Coincidentally, Guta began to have certain suspicions about the supposed laborer that Tenório claimed to have hired for his farm, as his way of acting was very strange for someone who was just a local worker. These suspicions begin to grow even stronger when the young woman discovers what happened on the neighboring farm, and that the periods coincided with the arrival of the new hire.

Despite all this mistrust, it didn’t even cross the mind of gutta that this pawn is actually a hired killer that Tenório hired to end the life of Maria, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and the entire family of José Leôncio, because only that way he would be able to quench his thirst for revenge.

