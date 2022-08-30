“Guys want…”; Scarpa’s team in the Premier League prepares an attack by a defender of € 7.7 MI in the next 24 hours

Gustavo Scarpa has everything to leave Palmeiras with their heads held high. At 28 years old, the left-hander considers this his last opportunity to compete in a high-level competition in Europe. With a pre-contract signed with Nottingham Forest, the ace has a date to change airs. However, he remains at Alviverde until the end of the season.

In 2022, the former Fluminense has nine goals and nine assists in the 46 matches he played – until the moment. Important in the tactical scheme of coach Abel Ferreira, the midfielder sees the English entering all competition that is valid in the ball market. This time, the ball of the day in England is a defender who can change lanes.

Rated by Sofa Score in 7.7 million euros (around R$38.6 million at the current price), Willy Boly should be Nottingham Forest’s new signing for the 2022/23 season. The update is from the journalist Fabrizio Romano: “Nottingham Forest should sign Wolves defender Willy Boly within the next 24 hours”, he informs.

Willy has a contract valid until June 2023 with Wolverhampton. In the team since July 2018, the trend is for the 31-year-old defender to become Scarpa’s Premier League companion. Verdão’s number 14 is ready to change teams from next year and is very excited about the new challenge.