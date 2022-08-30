Half of the Bolsonaro clan’s assets were bought in cash – Politica

(photo: Ascom/TSE)

Almost half of the real estate of president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his closest family members was built in the last three decades with the use of cash, according to a patrimonial survey carried out by UOL.

From the 1990s to the present day, the president, brothers and sons have negotiated 107 properties, of which at least 51 were acquired totally or partially using cash, according to a declaration by the clan members themselves.

Purchases registered in the notary public with the payment method “in national currency”, a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaled R$ 13.5 million. In values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, this amount is currently equivalent to R$ 25.6 million.

It is not possible to know the payment method for 26 properties, which totaled payments of R$ 986 thousand (or R$ 1.99 million in adjusted values) because this information is not included in the purchase and sale documents. Transactions by check or bank transfer involved 30 properties, totaling R$13.4 million (or R$17.9 million adjusted by the IPCA).

At least 25 of them were purchased in situations that led to investigations by the Public Ministry of Rio and the Federal District.

In this group are acquisitions and sales made by the president’s core, his children and his ex-wives, not necessarily with the use of cash, but which have become the object of investigations, such as, for example, in the case of “cradinhas” (illegal appropriation of salaries of office workers).

Through its advisory, UOL asked President Bolsonaro why the family prefers cash transactions, but he did not respond. The survey considers the heritage built in Rio de Janeiro, So Paulo and Brasília by the president, his three oldest children, mother, five brothers and two ex-wives.

In the last seven months, the report consulted 1,105 pages of 270 documents required from land registry offices and deed records in 16 municipalities, 14 of them in the state of So Paulo. He personally visited 12 cities to check addresses and the destination given to properties, in addition to consulting legal proceedings.

Even Bolsonaro’s mother, Olinda, who died in January of this year, aged 94, had the only two properties acquired in her name paid in kind, in 2008 and 2009, in Miracatu, in the interior of So Paulo. Among the properties bought with cash by the family, there are shops, land and various houses.

The Federal Senate is currently discussing a bill that suggests the ban on the use of cash in real estate transactions, as a way of preventing money laundering or asset concealment.