He underwent treatment that reprograms cells after cancer returns five times – 08/30/2022

A headache, a feeling of fatigue in the body in a week of college exams. Stress, right? That’s what medical student Lucas Visconti, 27, from Paraíba do Sul (RJ) thought.

But Lucas discovered three months later that the symptoms were actually a sign of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, known by the acronym ALL, a type of cancer more common in children up to five years of age, according to the Inca (National Institute of Cancer), but that also affects adults.

After several cycles of chemotherapy and five relapses (return of the disease), the only option for the student would be the CAR-T treatment. Innovative, cell therapy uses the patient’s own defense cells, which are genetically reprogrammed in the laboratory, to fight cancer cells.

In Brazil, it can now be applied at the Cell Therapy Center in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. The program was launched in partnership with the Butantan Institute, FMUSP (School of Medicine at the University of São Paulo), FMRP – USP (School of Medicine at Ribeirão Preto at the University of São Paulo) and Fundação Hemocentro de Ribeirão Preto.

Altogether, the state now has two nuclei to produce CAR-T cells at scale. “It is the largest program for the production of this therapy in Latin America and puts us on an equal footing with developed countries”, said Dimas Covas, president of the Butantan Institute, in an interview with VivaBem.

According to Covas, the production of this type of therapy with national technology will give more autonomy to carry out the treatment in the country and allow access through the SUS (Unified Health System). “It’s something innovative and unheard of here,” he said.

Lucas was one of the first Brazilians to receive CAR-T therapy with cells produced here. And, after almost a month of hospitalization, he managed to achieve remission and return to his routine: “What I wanted most was to get back to living my life”, he says. Next, he tells his story:

Lucas bald after undergoing bone marrow transplant Image: Personal archive

“In 2017, I started to feel headaches and a little fatigue in the body. It was a week of exams in college and, with such nonspecific symptoms, I didn’t care. I thought it was due to stress.

As the pain got more intense, I looked for a neurologist. The imaging tests came up with nothing. I looked for other doctors and even an ophthalmologist, who found a lesion in the eye and gave me corticosteroids in high doses.

When I stopped the medication, I felt pain again, now accompanied by double vision and dizziness. I consulted with a neurosurgeon, who asked me for tests to understand the problem, because everything was very strange.

But two days later, while waiting for the results, I had a really bad crisis and I passed out. I was hospitalized and the neurosurgeon, who at first thought it was a case of surgery, suspected that it could be something different and asked me to speak to a hematologist.

In a new consultation, this time with the specialist, leukemia was found. The doctor told me that he would do more tests to detect which subtype, but I needed to be hospitalized the next day to start treatment. My marrow was already 70% compromised by the disease.

In total, I had eight cycles of chemotherapy, which was around six months of treatment. The response was good and I went into remission. In late 2018, however, during a routine checkup, I found that the disease had returned.

It was the first of five relapses I had. At this point, my best option was to have a bone marrow transplant. I traveled to São Paulo and started to be accompanied by the hematologist Vanderson Rocha.

Lucas with his father, who is also a doctor Image: Personal archive

At that time, my father stopped his life to accompany me. I lost my mother when I was four years old and my father was always very careful and affectionate with me and my two brothers. We never lacked for anything, especially love. My sister also quit her job to accompany me to São Paulo.

I received my brother’s marrow which was 50% compatible with me and once again it was a success. It was a difficult recovery. You become a baby again, you need to get all your vaccines again, your immune system will never go back to the way it was. But I was fine and in remission, and so I went back to my normal life.

But at the end of 2020, the cancer returned. It was very difficult to receive this news because I had already done everything, the ‘gold standard’ of treatment, which was the transplant, and even so, the disease was there.

That’s when Dr. Vanderson told us about CAR-T therapy, the most recommended for me. But the medication alone would cost BRL 2 million, in addition to hospital and housing costs in the US, where it was taken. This is completely out of my reality.

We then opted for more aggressive chemotherapy. It was horrible, very exhausting that period. But it worked: in the end, he was in remission.

This went on for months. In August 2021, the cancer was on me again. At this point, I did not want to undergo another transplant, with the risk of further complications. I just wanted to go back to college and enjoy my last two years with my friends. I wanted to graduate with my classmates.

I had the support of my family and told the doctors, who understood my decision and proposed a mild chemotherapy to control the disease. Again, I went into remission and went on living.

At that time, people didn’t understand how I managed to attend college, to do physical activity, to live the normal routine during treatment, but I didn’t even think about it much. I was just going, you know?

Lucas with his father and brothers after undergoing a bone marrow transplant Image: Personal archive

In 2022, the cancer returned and that’s when Dr. Vanderson told me about the study using CAR-T therapy at USP in Ribeirão Preto. I was selected and spent 26 days in the hospital. I had a low-grade fever, which was to be expected after the cells were infused, but nothing more.

Three days later, I was healthy, feeling good and went to play volleyball with friends. It was the championship final and we won the game. That meant a lot to me.

I have lost so much over the years because of the treatments. What I wanted most was to get back to living my life with my friends and family.

Lucas playing volleyball right after undergoing CAR-T therapy Image: Personal archive

They were indeed heroes. They were always supporting me, helping me, always by my side. With them, I never felt alone on this journey.

Even after the relapses, I never thought it was the end. I had a feeling inside me that this was happening to me for some reason, to evolve somehow. I always believed there was a greater purpose in all of this.”

How does CAR-T therapy work?

According to Vanderson Rocha, a hematologist, professor at FMUSP and coordinator of cell therapy at Rede D’Or, who followed Lucas’ case, therapy with CAR cells was a kind of improvement in immunotherapy.

In CAR-T, some T lymphocytes (hence CAR-T) are taken from the patient and modified in the laboratory to recognize cancer cells using biological markers. Once injected into the body, they then fight the tumor.

Two or three days after the infusion, the patient is expected to experience adverse effects such as fever. “It is an inflammatory reaction of the body after the death of cancer cells”, says Rocha.

Therefore, up to 60% of patients who receive CAR-T cells will need to go to the ICU to monitor the condition, which can get out of control and cause an exacerbated reaction similar to the cytokine storm that happened in some cases of covid-19.

Although it is quite expensive, cell therapy is now considered the best opportunity for those who have already undergone a transplant and had a recurrence, even though it is not yet known for sure how much life it offers the patient.

“There is still a way to go that we need to go to answer this”, he concludes.