Health plan must pay for bariatric surgery for patients with grade 3 obesity

Health plan must authorize the performance of bariatric surgery for women with obesity grade 3. So determined the judge of Law Felipe Pinelli Pedalino Costa, of the 2nd Civil Court of the Regional of Leopoldina/RJ, when granting an injunction.

The author sought justice claiming to need bariatric surgery, as attested by medical reports attached to the initial. The health plan, in turn, refused authorization for the surgery on the grounds that the documentation presented did not meet the criteria established by the ANS for performing the surgery.

Health plan should cover bariatric surgery for obese patients.(Image: Freepik)

When deciding, the magistrate said he was convinced that the patient needs the surgery, with the aim of preserving her health and quality of life. In this sense, he considered that he has the obligation to authorize the performance.

“I understand that there is proof of the verisimilitude of the facts described in the initial petition, especially regarding the nature of the surgery, since it is faced with the constitutional right to health, of a fundamental nature, which has necessary reflections on the typical private law relationship maintained between the parties, moving away from contractual clauses limiting the claim of the low-income.”

It therefore granted urgent relief to determine that the health company authorize the procedure, within 10 days, under penalty of a daily fine of BRL 1,000.

The office Filipe Oliveira Law Firm works for the patient.

Read the decision.