Hearing on taxable health plan list will be on 26 and 27/9

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF, invited the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the former minister of the portfolio José Gomes Temporão to participate in a public hearing. , on the 26th and 27th of September, on the taxing list for coverage of health plans.

Barroso is the rapporteur of five lawsuits (ADIns 7,088, 7,183 and 7,193 and ADPFs 986 and 990) against provisions of the Health Plans Law (Law 9,961/00), Law 9,656/98 and ANS normative resolution 465/21, which establish the agency’s competence to define the breadth of health plan coverage, regulate the procedure for updating the list of procedures and events in supplementary health and affirm its exhaustive nature.

The hearing will take place in a hybrid format, so that exhibitors can participate in person or through videoconferencing and a big screen.

In the dispatch, the minister noted that the deadline for voluntary registration of those interested in participating in the public hearing was closed on 7/29. Guests, however, must confirm their interest in participating by 9/1, via the email address [email protected] Any materials to be projected by the participants must be sent to the same electronic address.

The publication of the final list of participants will occur after the deadline set for the guests.

Health plans: Barroso invites authorities to a hearing on the tax role.(Image: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF)

Information: STF.