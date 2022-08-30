How Brookfield Became the Largest Office Owner in Brazil

When most people were still working from home during the pandemic, the Canadian brookfield put into practice the biggest plan for the acquisition of office buildings ever seen in Brazil. The company disbursed a total of R$ 7.7 billion for the purchase of 16 buildings – most of them still unoccupied – making it the largest company in the sector in the country. Of these buildings, 11 are in São Paulo, 3 in Rio de Janeiro, 1 in Brasília and 1 in Barueri (SP).

In May, Brookfield completed the transaction that involved 12 buildings in the BR Properties, valued at R$ 5.92 billion. And in December, it closed the deal on four other Syn buildings (formerly Cyrela Commercial Properties) for R$ 1.78 billion. In addition to the acquisitions, the company has four more projects under construction. In two years, its portfolio of buildings went from 279,300 m² of leasable area to 711,800 m², an expansion of 155%.

City Park, on Avenida das Nações Unidas Photograph: Gabriela Bilo/Estadão

Known for his low profile, the leader of Brookfield’s real estate business in Brazil, Roberto Perroni, spoke with the Estadão/Broadcast about the strategy behind those shots. It’s the first time he’s talked about the topic in the press.

The thesis is, apparently, quite simple: the company believes that the occupancy of the buildings will increase, and the rents will leave the floor and go up from now on. The complexity lies in diagnosing the pace of this recovery in each place, in addition to the effort in the work of attracting tenants to the properties and charging more for the lease.

“The rent of offices in Sao Paulo and not River has not grown in the last ten years. The nominal number has been practically static for ten years. I’m not even talking about the real value”, points out Perroni. “In 2012, the square meter at Marginal Pinheiros was R$120. Today it is around that. At Faria Lima it was R$170 to R$180. It’s the same.”

The stagnation of prices has well-known reasons. It goes through the years of recession in the Brazilian economy, political upheavals with the impeachment of Dilma and various global problems, from the hangover of the subprime crisis in the United States to the outbreak of the pandemic and the war in ukraine. “These were difficult years and this also affected the office sector. Companies shrank, and many people discounted rents,” recalls Perroni.

Faria Lima Financial Center Building; known for his low profile, the leader of Brookfield’s real estate business in Brazil, Roberto Perroni, spoke with Estadão/Broadcast about the strategy behind these shots Photograph: Disclosure

The situation was worsened over the last decade by the high volume of buildings that were already under construction when the bad weather came to light. The projects ended up being delivered when the demand for commercial rooms was low. “Even with the lack of growth in Brazil, the projects were already under development and were not stopped.”

The result is that the vacancy rate for these buildings is currently at 20.9% in São Paulo, one of the highest levels ever recorded by the sector. Until the beginning of 2020 (period before the pandemic), this indicator was 15.1%, according to a survey by the Buildings consultancy.

But there is a turning point afoot. “Rent has not grown in the last 10 years until 2021. This year we saw that it has already started to rise”, observes Perroni. “We bought the portfolios with that in mind. All it takes is for Brazil to have a certain economic stability, it doesn’t even need so much growth, to make the rent price rise in the coming years.”

Since the beginning of this year, the volume of rentals has grown. Net absorption (balance between leased and returned areas) was positive at 47 thousand m² in the second quarter and 38.5 thousand m² in the first quarter. Throughout 2020 and 2021, the numbers were in the negative field (that is, there were more returns), according to Buildings.

Financial Center building facade, Av. Brigadier Faria Lima, 3,400 Photograph: Sergio Neves/AE

Perroni and his team at Brookfield believe this is just the beginning of the recovery cycle, with the first loopholes to extract value from the business. He says that the company is pushing up the rents of properties purchased from Syn in the contract revisions. “When we got them, they were R$170 to R$180. In February, we did R$210, and the most recent ones, R$230. We are going up even faster than expected.”

What helped in this case was that the properties acquired from Syn are located in Faria Lima, in São Paulo, where there are almost no vacant spaces, and demand is intense. The properties also helped, as they are triple to renowned: Faria Lima Square, FL Financial Center, JK 1455 and Miss Silvia Morizono.

Avenida Paulista and Marginal Pinheiros

In other regions, the rise in prices will take longer. The next ball of the time should be the axis of Avenida Paulista, also in the capital of São Paulo, in which this upward movement is expected in a year or so. In Rio, for example, it will take longer, as vacancy is much higher than in São Paulo, in the range of 35%.

One of the biggest challenges of the package of buildings acquired is the Parque da Cidade unit, a colossus on Marginal Pinheiros, in São Paulo, purchased from BR Properties. This is the asset with the highest vacancy of the entire group, with Enel as one of the only tenants. “We do not intend to rent for a higher value where vacancy is high. It will come out at market price. As they are rented, this movement will be reversed in price. Our thinking is long term”, says Perroni.

Torre Almirante Building, located at Av. Almirante Barroso number 100, in downtown Rio de Janeiro Photograph: Fábio Motta/AE

Even with the high vacancy in some regions, he draws attention to rents that would be excessively undervalued. “Historically, rent at Marginal was 70% of what was charged at Faria Lima. Today it is less than 50%”, he highlights, citing the potential for upward revisions.

Another factor that animates Brookfield is the return of workers to the offices, establishing the concept of what the hybrid working hours will be like – with some days at home and others at the headquarters. “Companies are remodeling the layout. They reduced the number of positions, but began to expand space between stations and include amenities. So the area is not being reduced in many cases.”

Miss Silvia Morizono Building; Brookfield is currently focused on renovating and improving selected properties, attracting tenants and working on ongoing contracts. Photograph: Disclosure

Despite this bet, Perroni considers that the recovery of the sector will be gradual. “In the long term, we believe that Brazil is a country that allows us to make investments and bring returns. And in this case, long term for us is something like seven to ten years,” he says.

At the moment, Brookfield is focused on renovating and improving selected properties, attracting tenants and working on ongoing contracts. Other acquisitions are not priorities, but they can happen. “We don’t stop looking at the market. We are not knocking on anyone’s door, but everyone knows that we are a capitalized company, and offers are knocking on our door. If there are quality buildings at the right price, we will look into it.”

The Canadian group has a global fund with US$ 17 billion for real estate investments. The money is not stamped for any plaza, and is released as local managers present compelling opportunities. That’s where the resource to buy the portfolios of Syn and BR Properties came from. There was also borrowing and money from the sale of other buildings invested in longer – WT Morumbi, EZ Tower Torre B and Edifício Morumbi (in São Paulo) and Flamengo Park Towers and Torre Almirante (in Rio).

* Sao Paulo

– Centennial Building

– Faria Lima Square

– FL Financial Center

– JK 1455

– Miss Silvia Morizono

– Painera

– Panamérica Green Park

– Aroeira Towers

– Tower B of Wtower JK

– Jatoba Tower

* River:

– Glory

– Headline

– Ventura

* Brasilia

– Palace of Agriculture Building

* Barueri (SP)

– Alphaville Building