how much does she earn and why doesn’t she leave SBT easily?

Is Eliana leaving SBT to move to Globo? In the last month, the name of the presenter circulated as a big bet of the “plim plim” for the mornings of 2023, something that has been vehemently denied by the artist and also by the broadcaster.

Eliana’s departure from SBT, however, involves some issues, starting with the excellent relationship with Silvio Santos and the channel’s directors. The presenter knows that, if she wants to leave the station of the “owner of the trunk”, she will lose part of the autonomy conquered. Today, in the vice-leadership on Sundays, she has freedom and likes to have full control of what is linked to her name on television.

Furthermore, this column splash found that Eliana’s salary is also one of the highest in SBT. With a contract until the end of 2024, the presenter receives around R$ 920 thousand, and has participation in advertising.

The buzz of Eliana’s change arose because of the changes that Globo will carry out in its programming for the next year, with the intention of ending the “Encontro”, as advanced in this Splash column.

The station’s plan is to create a “Supermorning”, with attractions that are not so tied to the names of presenters, which facilitates the possible exchange of talents if necessary, and fully pleases the commercial department, which does not have ads linked directly to presenters. .

In this scenario, not only Eliana’s name, but also that of Paola Carossella, were aired in the media, in addition to talents already hired by Globo, such as Sandra Annenberg.

Eliana has been on open TV for 32 years, 13 of them on SBT Sundays. Recently, she debuted in streaming running the show “Ideas for sale” on Netflix. In the attraction, several Brazilian entrepreneurs presented their projects in search of a prize of R$ 200 thousand for investments.

in conversation with splash in February, she reevaluated her career and spoke of professional self-confidence:

I would say to the youngest Eliana: ‘Be more sure of yourself. Believe more in your potential’. It took me a while to believe in my professional ability, oddly enough. I would tell 18-year-old Eliana that she can feel safe as a woman and a professional. She would say, ‘Go on, everything will be fine’.

She also celebrated being a woman running a show on Sundays:

“For many years, there were only men presenting talk shows. And I’ve been talking to the ‘family audience’ for more than 17 years, being a female representative in this hall where there were only men. This is a great achievement”.