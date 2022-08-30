how to access various services for free!

You must have heard about the new Auxílio Brasil card, right? And with the arrival of this novelty, it is possible that the population will start to use the free services offered by the card even more easily. For example, the beneficiary who receives Auxílio Brasil in a digital savings account and has the card has access to unlimited transfers via Pix to other Caixa accounts, in addition to free withdrawals. So, to find out more, check out below.

Card Auxílio Brasil: how to access several services for free!

So, if you have an Auxílio Brasil card, you can perform all the following banking services, completely free of charge:

Unlimited transfers and receipts via Pix;

Unlimited transfers to Caixa accounts;

Up to two withdrawals per month in 24-hour banks;

Up to three transfers per month to accounts at other banks;

Up to two withdrawals per month at a self-service terminal, lottery unit and/or correspondent.

Finally, in addition to all that, the idea of ​​the Auxílio Brasil card is to make it easier and more modern to pay for the government’s main social benefit today. It is possible, for example, to pay for your purchases in the debit mode without withdrawing all the money at once.

As for sending the card, it is done automatically to your address registered in the Cadastro Único. About 3.2 million units have already arrived at the beneficiary’s homes.

As soon as you receive yours, you need to register a password, which can be done in person, at a Caixa branch or lottery, or through the Caixa Tem app. To do this, just go to the option “Auxílio Brasil” and then “Create card password”. And that’s it, you can now use your Auxílio Brasil card the way you want!

