How to change the FGTS withdrawal to receive the additional of up to R$ 2.9 thousand?

Brazilian workers are already familiar with the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), this type of savings for those who work with a formal contract. However, many people still think that the withdrawal of these resources is only allowed in cases such as unfair dismissal.

There is a modality provided for by law that authorizes the withdrawal of part of the balance every year, in the month of birth of the shareholder. His name is FGTS birthday withdrawaland it is available to everyone.

This is a way to access the money from the guarantee fund without having to wait for a special occasion. The option is a good way out for those who are tight and want to pay their debts to avoid high interest rates.

How does the birthday withdrawal work?

When opting for this modality, the worker is authorized to withdraw a percentage of their linked accounts, plus a fixed surcharge. The withdrawal can be made between the first working day of the month of your birth and the last working day of the second subsequent month.

The amount available for redemption depends on the range of balance present in the accounts. Who has up to R$ 500, for example, can withdraw 50%. Those who have amounts above BRL 20,000.01 can only withdraw 5%.

To migrate, simply access the FGTS application and click on “Opt for Saque-Aniversário”. The worker can also make the change at Caixa Econômica Federal branches.

This type of withdrawal has been widely adopted by many people because it releases money on the spot, without complications. However, it is important to remember that the balance can only be withdrawn in the same year when the migration is carried out until the last working day of the worker’s birthday month. Otherwise, it only starts to take effect the following year.

FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar

Check out the full 2022 event schedule:

Those who opt for the FGTS birthday withdrawal waiver of withdrawing the full balance in case of dismissal without just cause. The 40% fine paid by the employer, on the other hand, remains a right.