How to deal with video conferencing fatigue

Westend61/Getty Images

Hybrid professionals spend two hours or more in video conferences every day. A global survey by the Dimensional Research and commissioned by technology company Cisco with 1,408 company executives worldwide indicated that the excess of meetings is one of the reasons that is leading 42% of professionals to plan leave your current job within the next 2 years.

With hybrid and remote work, conversations that were once held in a cafe or in the hallway have become a Zoom call. And the survey shows how fatigue from video conferencing hurts employees, personally and professionally. “The main problem with the new model of remote and hybrid work is not the excess of meetings, but mainly the sequence of meetings, one after the other, without a break”, says Marcelo Moreira, leader of Collaboration Engineering at Cisco Latin America.

Appropriate technology is lacking

THE lack of appropriate technology for calls is also negative. Almost 70% of respondents use laptops to participate in meetings, which, according to the expert, is not the most suitable equipment for ergonomic reasons, in addition to causing frustration with poor audio and video quality and background noise.

Less than half of respondents said they had the technology to work remotely. “The survey shows that 8 out of 10 professionals say they end the work day with headaches, neck or shoulder pain, among other complaints related to physical health”, says Moreira.

Over time, these physical issues can also become mental health issues. “With this, the professional loses engagement and productivity, affecting work demands.”

Also Read: Reducing Meetings Brings Less Expenses and More Productivity

How to reduce video conferencing fatigue

O hybrid work and the video conferences are part of the new working model, and it is the role of companies to provide employees with the best technology to reduce meeting fatigue and minimize physical problems, in addition to taking steps to improve collaboration practices and reduce meeting overload. “It is important for leaders to rethink and invest in improving working conditions in the new hybrid work environment.”

for employees, culture changes in relation to meetings and best technology could help reduce fatigue. “And a good hybrid work experience can contribute to greater job satisfaction, better quality of life, greater engagement with the company and increased productivity.”

New working models bring benefits: research has shown that 47% of remote or hybrid professionals noticed an increase in productivity. What is missing, says the expert, is to improve working conditions, focusing on the well-being of employees to obtain all the benefits – more engaged professionals, attracting and retaining talent, reducing costs with less office space and greater productivity.

Changing culture and investing in technology are the responsibility of companies and leadership, but employees can also do their part with these suggestions from Moreira:

avoid scheduling multiple meetings in a row;

respect the time to start and finish;

explain the purpose of the meeting in the invitation;

seek to change the place of work within the home;

attend some meetings by taking a walk;

respect meal times;

maintain a healthy routine, with physical activities and meditation, for example.

>> Apply or nominate someone for the 2022 Under 30 selection