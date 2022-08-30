‘I like football, pagodão and I love Salvador’, says Korean from Samba do Polly

It’s hard to find someone on the internet who has never heard of Polly’s Samba Korean. Since CORREIO’s Baianidades column did an article on the subject, dancer Kwon Min-Sung, 23, also known as Drop (@dropmeOff), has seen his popularity increase among Bahians. He arrived in Salvador, on Saturday (27), went to the beach and wants to visit Pelourinho, but his schedule is full.

When he landed in São Paulo, for a connection, on Friday (26), Drop was wearing a cap and mask, but even so, he was recognized and tied up by fans. The scene was repeated at the Deputado Luís Eduardo Magalhães International Airport, in Salvador, where he arrived at dawn on Saturday. The artist’s arrival was organized by A5 Produções, the company that manages the career of the Bahian pagode singer Polly or Oh Polêmico (@ohpolemicooficial), owner of the hit Samba do Polly, which projected the South Korean in Brazil.

Polly and Drop during live to interact with fans (Photo: publicity)

Kwon said he was nervous and anxious to get to Bahia and that he was happy with the receptivity. The team that accompanies the dancer said that he asked to visit as many spots as possible and that he wants to try everything. On Saturday, he went to Praia do Flamengo and tasted coconut water for the first time. The intention was to take a quiet walk, in a deserted area of ​​the beach, but fans recognized the young man and the experience turned into a photo shoot. He made sure to serve everyone.

Drop does not speak Portuguese and needed the help of a Korean who lives in Salvador to communicate, but he was not shy. This Sunday, he participated in a pagode show in the Salvador Shopping parking lot. Before the event, he talked to the CORREIO, took photos with fans and choreographed in the TikTok style, a platform where he has 1.7 million followers. At every turn, he was approached by fans.

“I can’t believe everything that is happening. It looks like a dream. I loved Salvador, everything is very beautiful, people are taking good care of me and I am very happy. I want to know the city, Pelourinho and other places. I liked the hugs I got and I want more kisses.”

This was the first time Kwon left South Korea. He is the youngest of two children and said that his parents encouraged the trip. No one in the family works with the internet, but the young man said that everyone started to research more about Brazilian culture. Dismissing the translator, he sent a message heavily accented.

“My name is Drop. I like Brazil and Brazilians. I like football, pagodão and I love Bahia and Salvador”he said, provoking laughter and applause.

South Korean said he was looking forward to meeting Salvador (Photo: Ana Lúcia Albuquerque/MAIL)

Start

It was a friend who introduced Korean to Bahian music. He said that he always choreographed international hits, including some Brazilian hits, but that after realizing the repercussion of the videos with the Bahian style, he decided to invest more in this type of production. The pagodeiro Polly was with Drop.

“The meeting was surrounded by emotion and we talked very quickly about how he is feeling. We did a quick live on Instagram and managed to reach almost five thousand people. I also gave him a string. Drop is very charismatic and his choreography is amazing. I’m already feeling this boost [da carreira]. And so did he. It’s a two-way partnership and I hope it’s a long-lasting one,” she said.

Polly said that there is a new version of Polly’s Samba on the way and that there will be other hits with samba roots. “I feel privileged and happy with this result. Well, the Bahian pagode is taking another direction and little by little, who knows, it is no longer marginalized,” she said.

Those who have known the dancer the longest say that Drop was already a phenomenon in South Korea before he became a celebrity in Brazil, but it was only last week that he managed to reach 100,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel (114,000 in the morning this Sunday) and even won a silver plate. Kwon said that the success in his home country is less than the prominence he is receiving in Brazil.

Drop is successful on the internet (Photo: reproduction)

repercussion

The businessman who manages Polly’s career, Conde, said that the negotiation to bring the South Korean started about 40 days ago, that he will stay in Salvador until the 6th of September and that the agenda is full. This Monday (29), Drop has a series of interviews with TV stations and other media outlets.

“He will participate in some shows and will be a VIP presence at events. On Saturday (3), he will be at the Officials Club. We are very happy with the repercussion and we hope that this will serve to end the prejudice that still exists with the Bahian pagode. We have a Bahian, a Seteropolitano, in Coeria”, he joked.

Drop was known on the internet and played small shows in South Korea. The editor and columnist João Gabriel Galdea, author of the column Baianidades do CORREIO, interviewed the Korean when he was still little known by the bands here.

“At the time of the interview, he didn’t know anything about Bahian culture. He said he started researching so he could answer the questions I sent him. He also said that at the beginning he had difficulties to choreograph the songs of Polêmico, because of the rhythm”, he said.

The Korean’s full interview can be seen here. On Instagram there were 384 thousand followers until last week. The number jumped to 527,000 on Sunday morning and to 532,000 in the afternoon.