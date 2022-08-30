Cavani arrives in Valencia to sign a two-year contract with the Spanish club. Gattuso, the team’s coach, was essential to close the deal

Edinson Cavani already has a new club. This Monday (29), the Uruguayan striker arrived in Valencia to sign a two-year contract with the Spanish team. According to the player himself, Gattuso, the team’s coach, was essential for the negotiation to be closed.

“I spoke with Gattuso (Valencia coach). I wanted to play in Spain and Valencia bet on me. I wanted to be where they wanted me, where there was affection. Valencia gave me a lot of confidence, and I will give my all to leave a good image at the club,” he commented.

At the age of 35, Cavani arrives at Valencia after a spell at Manchester United. Without a club since May, when he left the English club, the Uruguayan was speculated in several clubs around the world and in Brazil, such as Botafogo and Corinthians.

Cavani should be present for Valencia’s game this Monday against Atletico Madrid, in the Spanish Championship. In the current season, the Uruguayan striker’s new club is in 12th place in the LaLiga classification.