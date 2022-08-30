Ibovespa Futuro follows external recovery and operates higher; dollar approaches R$ 5

The Ibovespa futures operate higher in the first trades this Tuesday (30), after the spot index closed practically at zero to zero in the last session. The rally follows the recovery of US and European markets to a negative start to the week, following comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last Friday.

Stocks across the globe have retreated in the past two sessions after recent comments from Fed officials made it clear that the US central bank intends to continue its rate hikes even if they cause economic problems.

At 9:15 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in October was up 0.21%, at 114,450 points.

In exchange, after trading below BRL 5.10 during the previous day’s trading session, the commercial dollar was down 0.30%, quoted at BRL 5.018 when buying and BRL 5.019 when selling. The dollar futures for September had a drop of 0.19%, at R$ 5.024.

Regarding the yield curve, the session is also bearish at the longer ends: DIF23 (January to 2023), 0.00 pp, at 13.74%; DIF25, -0.07 pp to 12.06%; DIF27, -0.05 pp, at 11.83%; and DIF29, -0.03 pp, at 11.96%.

In the domestic scenario, the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) registered a deflation of 0.70% and, as a result, had a strong deceleration in the accumulated in 12 months, from 10.08% in July to 8.59 % In August. The result was better than expected by the market, which was projecting a drop of 0.54% according to the Refinitiv consensus.

On Wall Street, US futures rose after two consecutive declines, with the declines swayed by the Fed chairman’s aggressive tone towards US rates.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.60%, S&P futures were up 0.71% and Nasdaq was up 0.98%.

Later today, investors are awaiting a number of updates on the health of the US economy, including the FHFA Home Price Index for June, the Consumer Confidence Survey for August and the Job Supply Survey (JOLTs) data for July.

European stocks, as well as US index futures, operate higher after a negative start to the week, following comments by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last Friday.

Powell’s remark was echoed by European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel over the weekend. Schnabel reaffirmed the view that central banks must act aggressively to fight rising inflation, even if it means dragging their economies into recession.

It is worth noting that natural gas prices in Europe have fallen by more than 18% to below €280 per megawatt-hour, following a rise of almost 40% last week, after Germany said its gas storage facilities must be 85% full by next month, ahead of October target.

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed after sharp declines in the previous session, with aggressive speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole.

Investors are still digesting the speech of the president of the American central bank, in which he emphasized the need for higher interest rates for longer to control inflation.

Investors are concerned about tightening global monetary policies, which could drain liquidity and limit China’s space to continue on its easing trajectory.

Dalian iron ore futures tumbled below $100 a tonne on Tuesday amid renewed concerns over COVID-19 restrictions and steel production in the world’s biggest producer, China.

