Ibovespa loses strength and closes almost stable, but performs better than NY; dollar drops 0.88%, to R$ 5.03

The Ibovespa closed close to stability this Monday (29), rising 0.02%, to 112,323 points. The index lost strength against the intraday high, as it rose by 0.82%, but the performance of the main Brazilian stock market index was better than that seen in the United States.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 0.57%, 0.67% and 1.02%, respectively. There, investors continue to position themselves cautiously, after the participation of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium last Friday.

“The market is pricing in an increased likelihood that the Fed will make a new 75 basis point hike in September at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, as the chairman delivered a more rigid, more inclined to monetary tightening as a way to curb American inflation, which has not yet shown the signs of cooling that the market expects”, highlights Felipe Moura, analyst at Finacap Investimento.

Still along this line, the treasury with a 10-year maturity, its yield rose 7.7 basis points to 3.112%. The two-year bond rate rose 3.6 basis points to 3.429%.

The price of oil also helped to pressure the US yield curve – the Brent barrel advanced 3.85%, to US$ 104.88, and the WTI, 4.14%, to US$ 96.91. The market continues to monitor threats from OPEC+, whose authorities have hinted at a possible production cut last week, and conflicts in Libya, which could disrupt the commodity’s transit.

Despite pushing interest rates, André Luzbel, head SVN Investimentos, highlights that the rise in oil was largely responsible for the performance of the Ibovespa on Monday. It supported the advance of Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4), which rose, respectively, 2.16% and 2.50%. The common shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) had gains of 1.94% and those of PetroRio (PRIO3), of 2.52%.

The Brazilian yield curve, however, felt the pressure from the movement of treasuries and the price of a barrel, rising en bloc. The DI rates for 2023 gained one basis point, going to 13.74%, and the DI rates for 2025, 16 points, to 12.12%. The DIs for 2027 and 2029 gained, respectively, 12 and seven points, at 11.86% and 11.97%. Interest futures contracts for 2031 closed at 12.05%, gaining six points.

Not even the publication of the Focus Bulletin, with a drop in projections for inflation in 2022 and 2023, prevented the rise in interest rates – but, for specialists, it was generally positive.

Acilio Marinello, MBA coordinator at Trevisan Escola de Negócios, highlights the publication of the document. “It brought up the prospect of an appreciation of the real and a deceleration of inflation. This interferes with company decisions, reflecting on the dynamics of our market,” he explains.

The real was better than most world currencies. The dollar fell 0.88% against the Brazilian currency, at R$ 5.033 in the purchase and sale, having been negotiated below R$ 5 during the trading session. The DXY, an index that measures the strength of the US currency against other pairs, however, closed stable.

Among the biggest drops on the Ibovespa, were Usiminas’ series-a preferred shares (USIM5), down 5.19%. Other companies in the steel and mining sector also appeared on the list. CSN’s common shares (CSNA3) had a decrease of 3.40% and Vale’s common shares (VALE3), of 1.93%. Iron ore retreated in China, down 1.4% on the Dalian exchange, at US$ 103.19 a ton.

