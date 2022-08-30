“I’d rather not face”; Dudu leaves clubism in Palmeiras and is enchanted by Athletico-PR star

The forward asked the fans to keep believing in the victory and praised one of the pieces of the Libertadores anniversary

The fans of palm trees are happy for the good advantage of 7 points in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, but they cannot hide the anxiety for the first game of the semifinals of Libertadores. The team led by Abel Ferreira enters the field this Tuesday (20), at 21:30, in Curitiba, against Athletico-PR.

Coming out victorious in this first match is essential, precisely to be able to enter the field at Allianz Parque with more tranquility, without the need to chase the result. For that, preparation has been underway and the strong rhythm that became a hallmark of Verdão away from home needs to be repeatedhelping directly in the search for the third championship.

When talking about the decision, Dudu did not hide his affection and admiration for Luiz Felipe Scolariwho has been the star and highlight of Hurricane since he took office: “I would rather not facebut we know he’s defending his team and we’re defending ours. Felipão is a guy I have as a father, grandfather, I have a huge affection for him. We hope to come out winners”started shirt 7, who completed:

“Winning Libertadores is the dream of every South American team, and Palmeiras comes from two consecutive conquests. We know it’s very difficult. We are in the semifinals, we know it will be two difficult games against Athletico-PRbut we have our focus and we hope to get a spot in the final”, nailed the ace. In addition, he asked for 100% support from the fans:

“Just leave the message for the fans to keep believing, keep supporting us, because we on the field will try our best, try to make the fans go home happy. We count on them in these two semi-final games so that God willing to be there on October 29, playing another final”he concluded, during an interview with the program “Arena SBT”.