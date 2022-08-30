idol praises Mosquito, but says Corinthians lacks race to seek Brazilian title

Corinthians beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0, this Monday, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Scorer of the winning goal, Gustavo Mosquito was praised by one of Timão’s idols.

in participation in Arena SBT, former striker Emerson Sheik praised Corinthians’ number 19. Sheik highlighted that the player was little believed, but that he has decided some matches for the team.

“Mosquito, once again, who was little believed, has been deciding. Once again, Corinthians playing a more or less game, boring first half, second half with Cassio saving“, he stated.

Another highlight of Emerson Sheik was the attitude of Corinthians in the match. The former number 11 and hero of Libertadores 2012 stated that “there is a lack of race” for the current squad to seek the title of the Brasileirão this season. According to Sheik, to get the cup, Timão still needs to evolve in the field.

“It still needs to evolve a lot or it will be fighting for third, next year a Libertadores, if not the Sudamericana. You have to evolve a lot if you still want to fight for the Brasileirão title. This group needs to identify more with the institution’s culture. lack of will“, explained Sheik.

It is worth remembering that, with this Monday’s result, Corinthians remained in fourth place in the Brasileirão, with 42 points. The score is the same as Internacional and Fluminense, which appear soon after.

Timão’s next commitment is, precisely, against the gauchos. Corinthians and Internacional face each other this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

