Ifix closes session up 0.40%; IFI JSRE11 is the highlight of the day

Ifix – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed this Monday’s session (29) with a rise of 0.4%, at 2,952 points. The JS Real Estate fund (JSRE11) topped the list of all-time highs, up 4.29%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FII Center.

FII GGR Covepi (GGRC11) has signed a commitment to sell three properties to another real estate fund, Zavit Real Estate Fund, not listed on B3 and closed to investors in general. According to a statement released by the GGRC11 on Friday (26), the transaction is valued at R$110 million.

Under the agreement, GGR Covepi will sell a property located in the city of Colombo (PR), which is leased to Drogaria Nissei, and another in Guarulhos (SP), leased to Copobras Indústria e Comércio de Embalagens.

The portfolio also committed to negotiating 21% of a logistics warehouse in Anápolis (GO), currently leased to Companhia Hering.

Once the conditions set out in the contract are exceeded, GGR Covepi will receive R$ 71 million until September 22; BRL 21 million in January 2023 and, finally, a final installment of BRL 17.9 million at the end of next year.

According to the calculations of the managers of the Zavit Real Estate Fund, the sale of the properties will increase the monthly distribution of dividends by approximately R$ 0.58 per share.

On the side of GGR Covepi, the negotiation will yield a capital gain of R$ 15.1 million, an amount that represents a return of 15.35%. The profit will be distributed to shareholders throughout this semester, signals a statement to the market.

On the 8th, the fund paid a yield of R$ 0.86 per share, equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 0.81%.

Biggest highs of this Monday (29):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) JSRE11 JS Real Estate Hybrid 4.29 RBRL11 RBR Log Logistics 4.01 SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid 3.12 BRCR11 BC FUND Hybrid 3.04 XPIN11 Industrial XP Others 2.92

Biggest casualties of this Monday (29):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) MFII11 Merit Development Hybrid -3.18 FIIB11 Brazil’s Industrial Hybrid -1.77 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. furniture -1.47 VGIP11 IP VALUE Others -1.2 FCFL11 Faria Lima Campus Others -1.04

Source: B3

HGRU11 buys commercial complex in the interior of São Paulo; BMLC11 receives termination fine and provides for an increase in dividends

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

FII HGRU11 acquires commercial complex in the interior of São Paulo for R$ 68 million

The FII CSHG Renda Urbana signed a commitment for the purchase of Dutra 107, a commercial complex located in the city of Taubaté, in São Paulo. The fund will disburse R$ 68.25 million for the project, equivalent to R$ 3,177 thousand per square meter, according to a material fact disclosed on Friday (26).

According to the statement, the transaction is subject to compliance with all the rules set out in the contract.

Under the agreement, CSHG Renda Urbana will pay R$ 23.7 million with its own resources and raise the remaining balance – approximately R$ 44.5 million – from investors, with the issuance of a certificate of real estate receivables (CRI).

Dutra 107 has 21 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) and currently houses 12 tenants. Among the tenants are names like Mobly, Leroy Merlin, Cobasi and Italínea.

The fund promises to disclose, upon completion of the deal, details on lease amounts and the transaction’s impact on the portfolio’s dividend distribution.

FII BM Brascan (BMLC11) receives a termination fine and provides for an increase in dividends of up to BRL 0.10 per share

The FII BM Brascan Lajes Corporativas received, on Friday (26), the fine referring to the termination of the contract with GLP Brasil Gestão de Recursos e Administração Imobiliária, which occupied part of the 27th floor of the Torre Rio Sul property, which is part of the portfolio from the bottom.

In view of the early departure from the property, the company had to disburse R$ 99,000, as highlighted by a material fact disclosed by the portfolio.

With the payment, the distribution of dividends from the fund should be increased by approximately R$ 0.10 per share, considering the transfer made in August. This month, the FII distributes BRL 0.56 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 0.56%.

In addition to the departure of GLP Brasil, the fund announced, on the 5th, the intention of ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil to terminate the lease agreement it has with the portfolio. If the company confirms the termination of the bond, the dividend distribution would be reduced by 14.47%, according to the fund’s own calculations.

The FII owns two floors of the Brascan Century Corporate property, located in Itaim Bibi, in São Paulo (SP), and four floors of the Torre Rio Sul, located in Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

Giro Imobiliário: financial market reduces inflation expectations; real estate credit declines in July

Focus Report: Inflation expectation drops for 2022 and 2023

The financial market continues to reduce inflation expectations for this and next year, show data from the Focus Report released this Monday (29) by the Central Bank. It was the ninth consecutive drop for the IPCA for 2022, amid the reduction of ICMS on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and public transport, and the second for 2023.

The expectation for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) this year fell from 6.82% to 6.70% in one week (a month ago it was 7.15%). The next one fell from 5.33% to 5.30% (four weeks ago it was 5.33%). For 2024 and 2025, the projections remained at 3.41% and 3.00%.

Financial institutions consulted weekly by the BC also continue to revise upwards the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) forecast for this year, but to reduce the next. The estimate of economic growth for 2022 rose from 2.02% to 2.10% (a month ago it was 1.97%). For 2023, it dropped from 0.39% to 0.37% (four weeks ago it was 0.40%).

Despite downward revisions to inflation projections for this and next year (6.70% and 5.30%), they are still well above the BC target (3.5% and 3.25%, respectively). With a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points, the target will be met if the IPCA stays between 2% and 5% in 2022 and between 1.75% and 4.75% in 2023. If the scenario projected by the market occurs, the target of the BC will be breached for three consecutive years (in 2021, Brazil’s official inflation index closed the year at 10.06%).

The market maintained its estimates for the Selic and the dollar for the next few years. In the case of interest rates, forecasts are 13.75% at the end of 2022, 11% in 2023, 8.00% in 2024 and 7.50% in 2025 (in line with BC projections) . For the exchange rate, it maintained the projections for December of this and the next three years at US$ 1 = R$ 5.20, R$ 5.20, R$ 5.10 and R$ 5.17, respectively.

Real estate credit via savings reaches R$ 17.9 billion in July

In July, real estate financing with savings resources totaled R$ 17.9 billion, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip). The volume is 4.5% lower than the same month last year, but represents a 12.8% increase in relation to the immediately previous month.

According to Abecip, the result is the best for a month this year, and is also the second largest volume for July in the entity’s historical series. In all, in the first seven months of 2022, there were BRL 103.5 billion in financing through the Brazilian Savings and Loan System (SBPE), down 10.6% year-on-year.

The number of units financed in July, of 73.1 thousand, was also the best recorded in 2022 so far, although it was 9.9% lower than the one seen in the same month of 2021. Compared to June this year, there was an increase of 18.5%. From January to June, 427,900 properties were financed with savings resources, down 14.3% on an annual basis.

In construction financing, disbursements totaled R$3.8 billion in July, led by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), with R$2.2 billion, followed by Bradesco, with R$618 million, and by Itaú, with BRL 563 million.

In the acquisition, it was R$ 14.1 billion, also under the leadership of Caixa, which disbursed R$ 8.6 billion in the month. Itaú follows, with R$ 2.9 billion, and Bradesco recorded disbursements of R$ 1.3 billion.

