IGP-M has deflation of 0.70% in August; market expected a drop of 0.54%

The IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) registered a deflation of 0.70% and, as a result, had a strong deceleration in the accumulated in 12 months, from 10.08% in July to 8.59% in August, announced this Tuesday (30) the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

The number was well below the result of July (+0.21%) and that registered in August 2021 (+0.66%), when the indicator accumulated a high of 31.12% in 12 months. The result was also better than expected by the market, which was projecting a drop of 0.54% according to the Refinitiv consensus.

The IGP-M is known as “rent inflation”, as it has historically been used as an index to readjust lease contracts. With the August deflation, the indicator now accumulates a high of 7.63% in the year.

Read too:

• IGP-M: What is rent inflation and how is it calculated?

• What is deflation and what impact can it have on the economy?

“Fossil fuels – given the reduction in ICMS and prices at the refinery – continue to exert a significant influence on the results of the IPA and CPI, both with negative rates in August”, says André Braz, Coordinator of Price Indexes at FGV, in communicated.

“In the producer index, the drops in the prices of gasoline (from 4.47% to -8.23%) and diesel (from 12.68% to -2.97%) helped to increase the decline in the index rate. . In terms of the consumer, airline tickets (from -5.20% to -17.32%) and ethanol (from -9.41% to -9.90%) also contributed to the cooling of inflation”, says Braz.

IPA, IPC and INCC

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which accounts for 60% of the IGP-M and calculates the change in wholesale prices, dropped 0.71% in August (after changing 0.21% in July).

Already the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which has a weight of 30%, retreated for the second consecutive month and had deflation of 1.18% in August (after a retraction of 0.28% in July).

The only component of the IGP-M that rose was the National Construction Cost Index (INCC), which weighs 10% and changed 0.33% in August, but it slowed down from the 1.16% rise in July. .

9 ways to turn your Income Tax into cash: a free eBook shows you how – go here!

Related