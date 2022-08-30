In how many rounds can Flamengo reach Palmeiras, realistically – 08/29/2022

Flamengo can perfectly beat the Brasileirão. Nothing is impossible, as every football fan knows. And lives in Brazil.

No missing list. I even venture to say that Dorival Júnior’s B team could finish in the top three, if not second.

The problem is that there doesn’t seem to be enough time for Abel Ferreira’s consistent team to lose enough to make the task viable.

Yesterday was the first time since the 15th round that Flamengo scored more points than Palmeiras. That is, it took nine games to take two points. Making a virtually flawless campaign.

Even with the tough sequence in August, in which they faced the vice-leader of the moment three times, including Flame and arch-rivals Corinthians (away from home), Alviverde lost just that two points.

In the entire championship, in 24 matches, the leader has only lost two. One of them right at the premiere. At least three more would be needed in the 14 that remain. In addition to a 100% red-black campaign.

Some say that the tournament is decided in the smaller games, where the big ones have the obligation to win and, not always, the concentration necessary to do so. The Achilles heels end up being Avaís, Juventudes, Cuiabás, who start to play their lives to stay in Serie A.

It remains true. The key point is that the main mark of this Palmeiras is constancy. It goes well, it goes bad, it goes more or less and it almost always comes out with a win or, at the very least, a draw.

In addition, at best for Verdão, there are only three matches left in the year outside the Brasileirão. They are worth the tri followed by Libertadores and that is priceless. It will take huge doses of concentration, but that’s three. The rest, from now until November 13, is just energy in search of the title that Abel Ferreira lacks.

Is there time to run after the damage?